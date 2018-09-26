SurveyMonkey Jumps in Public Market Debut

SVMK Inc., the parent company of SurveyMonkey, shares rose in its first public trading showing Wednesday, indicating growing investor appetite for software services platforms.

Cadillac Brand to Move Back to Detroit

General Motors is moving its Cadillac headquarters back to Detroit, nearly four years after relocating the luxury brand's home base to New York City.

How Uber's Cultural Overhaul Was Tested by Complaints Against Top Deal Maker

Uber executive Cameron Poetzscher, who played a key role in negotiating SoftBank's investment in the ride-hailing firm, was disciplined after a probe found he had a pattern of making sexually suggestive comments about other co-workers.

BBVA's González to Retire

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will replace longtime executive chairman Francisco González with CEO Carlos Torres at the end of the year, a succession heralding the end of the career of one of Spain's highest-profile bankers.

21st Century Fox to Sell Sky Stake to Comcast

21st Century Fox said it would sell its 39% stake in Sky worth roughly $15 billion to Comcast Corp. after losing an auction for full control of the European pay-TV giant.

Merck CEO to Remain in Job After Turning 65

Merck Chief Executive Kenneth Frazier will continue leading the company after he turns 65, after its board decided to no longer require the CEO to retire at that age.

Daimler Changes CEO as It Focuses on an Electric Future

Daimler said its long-serving chief executive will step down and will be succeeded by its current research and development chief, who has been leading the car maker's push into electric vehicles and self-driving cars.

WPP Consolidates Agencies as New CEO's Battle Plan Takes Shape

WPP is merging its well-known creative agency Young & Rubicam with its digital-ad firm VML, part of the advertising giant's efforts to combat digital disruption across the industry.

Calpers Chief Faces Swirl of Questions

The CEO of America's largest public pension fund is dealing with a chronic shortfall and questions about her management team and educational credentials.

Getting What You Pay Up for in the Cloud

Staying competitive in the cloud is expensive. Salesforce.com and Adobe, the two largest players in the industry, aren't making it any cheaper.