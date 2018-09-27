Tech Executives Warn of Overregulation in Privacy Push

A congressional hearing showed momentum behind legislative efforts to strengthen online users' privacy, but also some resistance from tech companies leery of overregulation.

Facebook's Virtual Reality Meets Hard Reality

New Oculus Quest headset moves VR in the right direction, but Facebook's tarnished image doesn't help.

Bed Bath & Beyond Reports Lower Comparable Sales, Profit Than Expected

The home goods retailer reported flattish revenue in the latest quarter, with a drop in store sales that missed analysts' expectations.

Keppel Corp., Singapore Press Holdings Plan to Take Control of M1

Keppel Corp. and Singapore Press Holdings on Thursday said they plan to make an offer to take control of M1 Ltd., valuing the telecom firm at about $1.39 billion.

Deal Keeps Alive Last U.S. Nuclear Power Plant Under Construction

Owners of the last remaining nuclear-power plant under construction in the U.S. agreed to keep working, even as rising costs and unpredictable financial risks threaten the half-built project.

McDonald's Removes Artificial Ingredients from Burgers

McDonald's is stripping artificial ingredients from more food to win over customers who, the burger chain believes, don't want to eat things with names like calcium propionate and sodium benzoate.

Uber to Pay $148 Million Penalty to Settle 2016 Data Breach

Ride-hailing app company Uber Technologies has reached a nationwide settlement to pay a $148 million penalty to settle allegations it intentionally concealed a 2016 data breach.

Amazon Is Opening New York Store to Sell Highly Rated Products

Amazon.com said it is opening a new bricks-and-mortar store that will feature a selection of goods curated partly by local consumers' online shopping habits, in an attempt to reshape the way consumers shop.

FCC OKs Plan for 5G Deployment by Overriding Some Local Rules

Federal regulators approved a plan to speed deployment of next-generation 5G wireless networks around the U.S. by overriding some local rules that could delay deployment.

Cadillac to Move Headquarters Back to Detroit From New York

General Motors is moving its Cadillac headquarters back to Detroit, nearly four years after relocating the luxury brand's home base to New York City.