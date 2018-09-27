Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 09:16am CEST
Tech Executives Warn of Overregulation in Privacy Push

A congressional hearing showed momentum behind legislative efforts to strengthen online users' privacy, but also some resistance from tech companies leery of overregulation. 

 
Facebook's Virtual Reality Meets Hard Reality

New Oculus Quest headset moves VR in the right direction, but Facebook's tarnished image doesn't help. 

 
Amazon Is Opening New York Store to Sell Highly Rated Products

Amazon.com said it is opening a new bricks-and-mortar store that will feature a selection of goods curated partly by local consumers' online shopping habits, in an attempt to reshape the way consumers shop. 

 
Cadillac to Move Headquarters Back to Detroit From New York

General Motors is moving its Cadillac headquarters back to Detroit, nearly four years after relocating the luxury brand's home base to New York City. 

 
Bed Bath & Beyond Reports Lower Comparable Sales, Profit Than Expected

The home goods retailer reported flattish revenue in the latest quarter, with a drop in store sales that missed analysts' expectations. 

 
Keppel Corp., Singapore Press Holdings Plan to Take Control of M1

Keppel Corp. and Singapore Press Holdings on Thursday said they plan to make an offer to take control of M1 Ltd., valuing the telecom firm at about $1.39 billion. 

 
Deal Keeps Alive Last U.S. Nuclear Power Plant Under Construction

Owners of the last remaining nuclear-power plant under construction in the U.S. agreed to keep working, even as rising costs and unpredictable financial risks threaten the half-built project. 

 
McDonald's Removes Artificial Ingredients From Burgers

McDonald's is stripping artificial ingredients from more food to win over customers who, the burger chain believes, don't want to eat things with names like calcium propionate and sodium benzoate. 

 
Uber to Pay $148 Million Penalty to Settle 2016 Data Breach

Ride-hailing app company Uber Technologies has reached a nationwide settlement to pay a $148 million penalty to settle allegations it intentionally concealed a 2016 data breach. 

 
FCC OKs Plan for 5G Deployment by Overriding Some Local Rules

Federal regulators approved a plan to speed deployment of next-generation 5G wireless networks around the U.S. by overriding some local rules that could delay deployment.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:59aThe Ardonagh Group to buy insurer broker Swinton for 165 million pound
RE
09:53aGlobal Stocks Extend Decline After Fed Continues to Tighten Policy
DJ
09:46aChina says hopes trade frictions with U.S. can be resolved
RE
09:42aEUROPEAN COMMISSION DIRECTORATE GENERAL FOR INTE : EU, France and New Zealand launch a Pacific initiative for biodiversity, climate change and resilience
PU
09:42aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Vietnam international arrivals rise fastest in Southeast Asia
PU
09:34aASOS's biggest investor Bestseller sells 2.4 percent stake
RE
09:32aUK sells bad bank mortgages to Rothesay Life
RE
09:31aRothesay Life buys 860 million pound of equity release loans from UK's 'bad bank'
RE
09:27aHMT UK HER MAJESTY TREASURY : UK Asset Resolution sale of an £860 million mortgage portfolio
PU
09:22aBrexit and the City - A barometer for London's financial outlook
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M's profit dives again as logistics issues take toll
2LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE Russell includes China stocks in boon to battered market
3ORIOLA OYJ : ORIOLA OYJ : Composition of Oriola Corporation’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board
4BONMARCHE HOLDINGS PLC : BONMARCHE : Trading Update
5DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : dismisses merger plan as fake news

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.