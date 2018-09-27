Thyssenkrupp Plans to Split into Two Companies

German steel conglomerate Thyssenkrupp is planning to split into two listed companies, the company said, taking a drastic strategic move following months of pressure from activist shareholders.

Samsung Chairman Indicted Over Alleged Union Clampdown

South Korean prosecutors indicted Lee Sang-hoon, the board chairman of Samsung Electronics, for allegedly clamping down on labor union activities, adding another legal hurdle for the world's largest chip maker.

Hershey Steps Up E-Commerce Efforts

Hershey wants to sell more candy and snacks directly to its customers online. CEO Michele Buck said at The Wall Street Journal's Global Food Forum that food companies have lagged retailers in embracing e-commerce.

Petrobras to Pay $853.2 Million Over Corruption Probes

Petrobras agreed to an $853.2 million settlement with U.S. and Brazilian authorities to end yearslong probes into one of the biggest corruption schemes ever uncovered.

Goldman Sachs Enters U.K. Savings Market, Continuing Consumer Push

Goldman Sachs entered Britain's $900 billion cash savings account market with the U.K. launch of Marcus, as it pushes into consumer banking and attempts to present a friendlier image.

Conagra Posts Lower-Than-Expected Sales

Conagra Brands reported weaker than expected sales in its first quarter, despite an added lift from recent acquisitions.

KKR to Sell Majority Stake in European Telecom Firm

U.S. private-equity firm KKR has agreed to sell a majority stake in its European telecom operator United Group to U.K.-based rival BC Partners in a deal that would value the company at about $3 billion, including debt.

Aetna to Sell Medicare Part D Drug Business to WellCare Health

Aetna has agreed to sell its Medicare Part D prescription business to a WellCare Health subsidiary, as the company waits for its merger with CVS Health to be approved.

Aluminum Makers' Profits Suffer as Alumina Prices Soar

The Trump administration's aluminum tariffs are aimed at boosting U.S. producers' profits, but the administration's sanctions against Rusal are having the opposite effect.

Short-Sellers Could Return to H&M

You wouldn't know it from its U.S. stores, but H&M globally showed signs of improvement this summer after a troubled few years. Investors shouldn't get too excited.