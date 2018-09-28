Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 03:16am CEST
SEC Action Could Mean Ban for Musk, but It's Not Certain

Whether Elon Musk's new legal difficulties will result in his being banned from serving as an officer or director of any publicly traded-company is far from certain. 

 
J.C. Penney Losing Finance Chief

J.C. Penney Co.'s chief financial officer is resigning from his role, a little more than year after the struggling retailer announced he would take the job. 

 
Bed Bath & Beyond to Keep Director Investors Voted to Oust

Bed Bath & Beyond has decided to keep a longtime director on its board despite investors voting three months ago to unseat her. 

 
Tech Firms Face Bias Accusations at Congressional Hearing

A day before Google's chief was to meet with top Republicans, critics in a congressional hearing accused the internet giant and other tech firms of being "insular" and dismissive of the free-speech rights of conservatives. 

 
U.S. Probes Ad Industry's Media-Buying Practices

Federal prosecutors have begun issuing subpoenas in an investigation of advertising companies' media-buying practices, including the granting of rebates to ad buyers by media companies. 

 
SEC Sues Musk for Fraud, Seeks Exit From Tesla

Securities regulators sued Elon Musk for fraud and sought to remove him from Tesla, raising doubts about the future of an electric-car maker synonymous with the audacious entrepreneur. 

 
Boeing Wins Contest to Build Air Force Trainer Jets

Boeing Co. on Thursday secured a hat-trick of Pentagon contract wins after it was awarded a deal worth up to $9.2 billion to build new trainer jets for the Air Force. 

 
Smithfield to Reassess Disaster Prep Post-Florence

The biggest U.S. pork producer may need to sell or relocate hog farms on floodplains after Hurricane Florence swamped dozens of manure-storing lagoons. 

 
Thyssenkrupp Plans to Split into Two Companies

German steel conglomerate Thyssenkrupp is planning to split into two listed companies, the company said, taking a drastic strategic move following months of pressure from activist shareholders. 

 
GreenTech Automotive Under Pressure to Show Progress with Lead Bidder

Electric-car maker GreenTech Automotive is under pressure from a bankruptcy court to come to terms with its potential buyer soon or risk being converted from chapter 11 to chapter 7 liquidation.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:12aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Border-crossing rules in Mekong subregion ‘need to be standardised’
PU
03:12aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : region mulls single visa for five Chiang cities
PU
03:06aOil prices edge up amid uncertainty over fallout from Iran sanctions
RE
02:42aABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Jobs grow while hours decline in June 2018 (Media Release)
PU
02:42aABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Life starts at 40 in Australia's oldest capital (Media Release)
PU
02:33aEVERYTHING AS A SERVICE (XAAS) MARKET FORECAST 2023 : Top Players: AWS, Cisco Systems, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Dell, Ericcson, HP, Oracle, Orange Business Services: The Top Players Including AWS, Cisco Systems, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Alcatel-Lucent, AT&T, Avaya, BigSwitch, CipherCloud, CommonVault, Dell, enStratus Networks, Ericcson, HP, Intel Security (McAfee), Juniper Networks, M5 Networks, National Electric Corporation (NEC), Oracle, Orange Business Services, Rackspace, RightScale, Salesforce.com, Symant
AQ
02:22aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF STATE OF JAPAN : New Tax Convention with Austria will Enter into Force
PU
02:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:10aU.S. regulator sues Musk for fraud, seek to remove him from Tesla
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SEC sues Musk for fraud, seek to remove him from Tesla
2LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : Boeing wins $9.2 billion contract for new Air Force training jet
3Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin to supply engines for Vulcan rocket
4AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS LTD - ADR : AUTOLUS THERAPEUTICS : UK biotech raises bumper $2 billion, despite Brexit bl..
5APPLE : WITHDRAWAL: Apple shaves cost from displays in newest iPhones - analyst firm

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.