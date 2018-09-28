SEC Sues Musk for Fraud, Seeks Exit From Tesla

Securities regulators sued Elon Musk for fraud and sought to remove him from Tesla, raising doubts about the future of an electric-car maker synonymous with the audacious entrepreneur.

SEC Action Could Mean Ban for Musk, but It's Not Certain

Whether Elon Musk's new legal difficulties will result in his being banned from serving as an officer or director of any publicly traded-company is far from certain.

J.C. Penney Losing Finance Chief

J.C. Penney Co.'s chief financial officer is resigning from his role, a little more than year after the struggling retailer announced he would take the job.

Bed Bath & Beyond to Keep Director Investors Voted to Oust

Bed Bath & Beyond has decided to keep a longtime director on its board despite investors voting three months ago to unseat her.

Tech Firms Face Bias Accusations at Congressional Hearing

A day before Google's chief was to meet with top Republicans, critics in a congressional hearing accused the internet giant and other tech firms of being "insular" and dismissive of the free-speech rights of conservatives.

Danske Bank Tipster Seeks Protection

Attorneys representing the man who blew the whistle on money laundering at Danske Bank sent a letter to authorities in Estonia and Denmark seeking immediate action to protect the tipster from retaliation.

U.S. Probes Ad Industry's Media-Buying Practices

Federal prosecutors have begun issuing subpoenas in an investigation of advertising companies' media-buying practices, including the granting of rebates to ad buyers by media companies.

Boeing Wins Contest to Build Air Force Trainer Jets

Boeing secured a hat-trick of Pentagon contract wins after it was awarded a deal worth up to $9.2 billion to build new trainer jets for the Air Force.

Smithfield to Reassess Disaster Prep Post-Florence

The biggest U.S. pork producer may need to sell or relocate hog farms on floodplains after Hurricane Florence swamped dozens of manure-storing lagoons.

Thyssenkrupp Plans to Split into Two Companies

German steel conglomerate Thyssenkrupp is planning to split into two listed companies, the company said, taking a drastic strategic move following months of pressure from activist shareholders.