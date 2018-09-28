Walgreens Boots to Pay $34.5 Million Penalty in SEC Settlement

The drug store chain says the settlement doesn't involve any current officers or executives.

SEC's Musk Suit Risks Tesla's Future

The legal threat from securities regulators to ban Elon Musk from Tesla raises the specter of a once-unfathomable exit that would potentially have dire consequences for the electric-car company.

Petrobras, Exxon Mobil, Shell, Chevron Among Winners of Brazil Pre-Salt Auction

Petróleo Brasileiro SA, Royal Dutch Shell PLC., Chevron Corp. and Exxon Mobil Corp. were among the winners in the auction Friday of Brazilian oil fields in the country's rich pre-salt region.

Embattled Audi Chief Lives to Fight Another Day

Volkswagen's directors postponed making a final decision over dismissing Rupert Stadler, the chief executive of the company's luxury car unit Audi, who has been in jail for months in connection with the diesel emissions-cheating scandal.

Slack Actively Preparing for Early 2019 IPO

Slack Technologies is actively preparing for an IPO in the first half of 2019, with an eye toward going public as soon as the first quarter.

BlackBerry Reports Profit

The enterprise software and services company improved to a fiscal second-quarter profit of $43 million from a year-ago loss of $60 million.

Loss at Vail Resorts Beats Estimates

Vail Resorts reported a fiscal fourth-quarter net loss of $83.7 million, or $2.07 a share, compared to a net loss of $57.1 million, or $1.43 a share in the year ago quarter.

Goodbye Baby Ruth, Hello Starbucks: Nestlé CEO's Vision Takes Shape

Nestlé CEO Mark Schneider has been feted for his deal-making during his tenure, but he's also had to fend off a vocal activist investor.

BASF, LetterOne Inch Closer to Creating New Energy Player

A deal aimed at creating Europe's largest independent oil and gas exploration and production company took a step forward this week, as BASF and LetterOne said they had reached a formal agreement to merge their energy businesses.

Chinese Startup Woos SoftBank at $75 Billion Valuation

Global investors including SoftBank and KKR plan to invest in the latest fundraising by Bytedance, the owner of China's most popular news-aggregation app, looking to raise around $3 billion at a valuation of about $75 billion.