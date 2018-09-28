Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

09/28/2018 | 11:16pm CEST
Facebook Finds Security Flaw Affecting Almost 50 Million Accounts

Facebook discovered a security flaw affecting almost 50 million accounts, the company said Friday. A problem in its code allowed outsiders to take over users' accounts. 

 
LendingClub Unit, Two Former Executives Settle SEC Charges

A unit of online lender LendingClub and two former executives agreed to a settlement with securities regulators over accusations that they defrauded investors in fund vehicles that they managed. 

 
Former Finance Chief at Salix Settles SEC Charges Over False Statements

The former finance chief at Salix Pharmaceuticals, Adam Derbyshire, will pay more than $1 million to settle charges that he misrepresented drug inventories held by wholesale customers. 

 
SEC's Musk Suit Risks Tesla's Future

The legal threat from securities regulators to ban Elon Musk from Tesla raises the specter of a once-unfathomable exit that would potentially have dire consequences for the electric-car company. 

 
GE CEO to Staff: 'Keep Your Chin Up'

John Flannery, CEO of GE, reassured employees that a recent problem with new power-plant turbines is under control after shares lost more than 10% since last week. 

 
Star Wars Producer to Remain at Lucasfilm Through 2021

Lucasfilm Ltd. President Kathleen Kennedy has renewed her contract for three more years at the Walt Disney production unit she has overseen since 2012. 

 
Murdochs' Pay Surges After 21st Century Fox's Deal With Disney

Compensation skyrocketed in the past fiscal year as top executives were given large stock awards in the wake of the company's move to sell some assets to Walt Disney. 

 
QVC Owner Hires Former J.C. Penney Finance Chief

Qurate Retail, the company behind home-shopping channels QVC and HSN, named former J.C. Penney Chief Financial Officer as head of its finance team. 

 
Walgreens Boots to Pay $34.5 Million Penalty in SEC Settlement

The drug store chain says the settlement doesn't involve any current officers or executives. 

 
Lehman Brothers to Distribute Another $2 Billion to Creditors

More than a decade after Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. collapsed, the team winding it down plans to pay out $2 billion to creditors next week. The distribution, the 16th since the investment bank failed in September 2008, will bring the total payout in the firm's bankruptcy to more than $126 billion.

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09/28LESLIE MOONVES : CBS faces New York probe tied to ex-CEO Leslie Moonves
RE
09/28Google CEO will testify before U.S. House on bias accusations
RE
09/28CBS faces New York probe tied to ex-CEO Leslie Moonves
RE
09/28Mexican president-elect insists on trilateral NAFTA as U.S.-Mexico text awaited
RE
09/28UN UNITED NATIONS : Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General
PU
09/28CENTRAL BANK OF TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO : Maintains Repo Rate at 5.00 per cent
PU
09/28U.S. Government Bonds Little Changed to End Quarter
DJ
09/28Investors Stay Cautious on Banks as Earnings Season Nears
DJ
09/28U.S., Mexico, to Release Draft of New Nafta Treaty Without Canada
DJ
09/28NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
