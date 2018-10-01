Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

10/01/2018 | 05:16am CEST
Tesla Braces for Uncertainty Amid Shift in Musk's Role

Elon Musk's removal as chairman of Tesla potentially weakens his grip, as investors hope a remade board will help the entrepreneur focus on solving production problems that have threatened to stymie the car maker's move into the mainstream. 

 
Tesla Needs Board to Choose Outsider as Chairman

Elon Musk will relinquish Tesla's chairman job under a deal with regulators. 

 
Husky Makes Unsolicited Bid to Fellow Canadian Oil Firm MEG

Husky Energy said it has made an unsolicited bid to acquire oil-sands producer MEG Energy in what would be a combination of Canadian petroleum companies. 

 
Facebook Faces Potential $1.63 Billion Fine

A European Union privacy watchdog could fine Facebook as much as $1.63 billion for a data breach in which hackers compromised the accounts of over 50 million users. 

 
Tencent Targets Business Customers in Restructuring Plan

Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. announced its first restructuring in six years Sunday, including creating a new division to focus on business services such as cloud computing. 

 
Tesla Gets a Second Chance

The regulatory settlement will give Tesla shares a boost, but the new chairman has a difficult task ahead. 

 
Thyssenkrupp Board Supports Company Split, New CEO

Germany's Thyssenkrupp said its current interim Chief Executive Guido Kerkhoff will remain in the role, as the group's supervisory board approved his plan to split the steel conglomerate into two separately listed companies. 

 
Cadillac Reverses Out of Big Apple

As Cadillac employees are transferred to Michigan from New York, at least they will have more chance to drive. 

 
Wall Street's Biggest Business Braces for Lackluster Third-Quarter Results

The volatility that has boosted banks' stock-trading business is hampering their fixed-income, commodities and currencies desks. 

 
A Comedy Grabs No. 1 Spot at Box Office

For the first time in more than two years, a straight-up comedy was No. 1 at the box office. Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish's "Night School" made its debut with $28 million in ticket sales, according to estimates Sunday.

