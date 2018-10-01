Jack Ma Removes Himself as Owner of Alibaba Business Licenses

The change was made to reduce the administrative burden on the Chinese tycoon, who announced in September that he would step down as executive chairman.

Tesla Braces for Uncertainty Amid Shift in Musk's Role

Elon Musk's removal as chairman of Tesla potentially weakens his grip, as investors hope a remade board will help the entrepreneur focus on solving production problems that have threatened to stymie the car maker's move into the mainstream.

Husky Makes Unsolicited Bid to Fellow Canadian Oil Firm MEG

Husky Energy said it has made an unsolicited bid to acquire oil-sands producer MEG Energy in what would be a combination of Canadian petroleum companies.

Indonesian Bank Seeks Up to $ 1 Billion from Stake Sale in Life Insurance Unit

State-owned Bank Rakyat Indonesia plans to sell a stake in its life insurance business to foreign insurers for up to $1 billion, people with knowledge of the deal said.

Tesla Needs Board to Choose Outsider as Chairman

Elon Musk will relinquish Tesla's chairman job under a deal with regulators.

Facebook Faces Potential $1.63 Billion Fine

A European Union privacy watchdog could fine Facebook as much as $1.63 billion for a data breach in which hackers compromised the accounts of over 50 million users.

Tencent Targets Business Customers in Restructuring Plan

Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. announced its first restructuring in six years Sunday, including creating a new division to focus on business services such as cloud computing.

Tesla Gets a Second Chance

The regulatory settlement will give Tesla shares a boost, but the new chairman has a difficult task ahead.

Wall Street's Biggest Business Braces for Lackluster Third-Quarter Results

The volatility that has boosted banks' stock-trading business is hampering their fixed-income, commodities and currencies desks.

Car Makers Turning North Africa Into Auto Hub

In a rare industrialization success story for the continent, some of the largest car makers have been transforming North Africa into the world's newest car-manufacturing cluster.