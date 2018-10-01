GE Ousts Flannery After Missed Targets

General Electric ousted CEO John Flannery after about a year in the job, a surprise move as the conglomerate revealed that deeper problems in its troubled power unit would cause it to miss targets for the year.

Tesla Shares Surge Following Musk-SEC Settlement

Tesla shares soared after Elon Musk reversed course and settled with U.S. securities regulators over the weekend, a surprising decision that put to rest the threat of his removal from a company inseparable from his name.

A Perfect Storm for Airlines

European airlines are bracing themselves for a stormy winter. But stocks are cheap enough that investors prepared to look further out may not have to brace too.

Pfizer CEO to Step Aside at Year's End

Ian Read plans to step aside as Pfizer's chief executive after eight years helming one of the world's biggest drug makers.

U.S. Auto Makers Gain Clarity From New Trade Pact

The new trade agreement between the U.S. and Canada eases uncertainty in the U.S. auto industry about the Trump administration's trade policies in North America, helping car manufacturers to move forward with factory investments.

AARP to Take On Ageism, Enlists Former Ad Executive Cindy Gallop

The AARP is keen to change how older people are portrayed in media and advertising. and has tapped Cindy Gallop, an outspoken consultant and former advertising executive, to get its message out.

A Glut of Used Hogs Is a Drag on Harley Davidson

Harley-Davidson is facing a particularly tough competitor for new riders: its own used motorcycles.

Auto Makers Caution Against 'Aggressive' Emissions Targets

European car makers' association ACEA said that introducing stricter emissions targets would damage the industry and reduce employment, ahead of a European Parliament vote on the issue.

BNY Mellon Names Chief Technology Officer

Bank of New York Mellon said it named Sabet Elias to the newly-created post of chief technology officer.

ConocoPhillips to Sell Greater Sunrise Stake to East Timor Government

ConocoPhillips said it agreed to sell its 30% stake in the Greater Sunrise Fields to the government of East Timor for $350 million.