Wells Fargo Retail Banking Executive Lisa Stevens to Depart

One of Wells Fargo's top retail-bank executives, Lisa Stevens, is leaving the bank. She was a top lieutenant to the former Wells Fargo retail-bank chief, who exited amid a sales-practices scandal.

Longtime Facebook Executive Mosseri Takes Over Instagram

Longtime Facebook executive Adam Mosseri is now the head of Instagram, the company announced, following the abrupt resignations of the app's co-founders.

GE Ousts CEO Flannery After Missed Targets

General Electric ousted CEO John Flannery after about a year in the job, a surprise move as the conglomerate revealed that deeper problems in its troubled power unit would cause it to miss targets for the year.

Viacom Taps Brian Robbins to Run Nickelodeon

Viacom said it has tapped producer Brian Robbins to head Nickelodeon, a move that shows how important the children's programming business remains for the media conglomerate.

U.K.'s Tesco Bank Fined $21.4 Million Over Cyberbreach

The U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority issued a $21.4 million penalty to Tesco Bank for failing to protect clients from a cyberattack in November 2016.

Tesla Shares Surge Following Musk-SEC Settlement

Tesla shares soared after Elon Musk reversed course and settled with U.S. securities regulators over the weekend, a surprising decision that put to rest the threat of his removal from a company inseparable from his name.

Pfizer CEO to Step Aside at Year's End

Ian Read plans to step aside as Pfizer's chief executive after eight years helming one of the world's biggest drug makers.

Texas Hospital Giants Baylor Scott & White and Memorial Hermann Plan to Merge

Two Texas hospital giants announced they plan to merge, which would combine dominant hospital systems in two of the nation's largest metropolitan markets, one of the latest signs of the consolidation reshaping the health-care industry.

Lithium Producer Livent Sets IPO's Price Range

Livent has given a price range for its shares in its coming IPO, a stock sale that will test investor appetite for companies that produce lithium-an important commodity used in electric-vehicle batteries.

Philip Morris Moves to Zero-based Budgeting Amid Product Shift

Tobacco giant Philip Morris International is shifting to an increasingly popular financial tactic among companies: planning each year's budget from scratch.