News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

10/01/2018 | 11:16pm CEST
Wells Fargo Retail Banking Executive Lisa Stevens to Depart

One of Wells Fargo's top retail-bank executives, Lisa Stevens, is leaving the bank. She was a top lieutenant to the former Wells Fargo retail-bank chief, who exited amid a sales-practices scandal. 

 
Longtime Facebook Executive Mosseri Takes Over Instagram

Longtime Facebook executive Adam Mosseri is now the head of Instagram, the company announced, following the abrupt resignations of the app's co-founders. 

 
GE Ousts CEO Flannery After Missed Targets

General Electric ousted CEO John Flannery after about a year in the job, a surprise move as the conglomerate revealed that deeper problems in its troubled power unit would cause it to miss targets for the year. 

 
Viacom Taps Brian Robbins to Run Nickelodeon

Viacom said it has tapped producer Brian Robbins to head Nickelodeon, a move that shows how important the children's programming business remains for the media conglomerate. 

 
U.K.'s Tesco Bank Fined $21.4 Million Over Cyberbreach

The U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority issued a $21.4 million penalty to Tesco Bank for failing to protect clients from a cyberattack in November 2016. 

 
Tesla Shares Surge Following Musk-SEC Settlement

Tesla shares soared after Elon Musk reversed course and settled with U.S. securities regulators over the weekend, a surprising decision that put to rest the threat of his removal from a company inseparable from his name. 

 
Pfizer CEO to Step Aside at Year's End

Ian Read plans to step aside as Pfizer's chief executive after eight years helming one of the world's biggest drug makers. 

 
Texas Hospital Giants Baylor Scott & White and Memorial Hermann Plan to Merge

Two Texas hospital giants announced they plan to merge, which would combine dominant hospital systems in two of the nation's largest metropolitan markets, one of the latest signs of the consolidation reshaping the health-care industry. 

 
Lithium Producer Livent Sets IPO's Price Range

Livent has given a price range for its shares in its coming IPO, a stock sale that will test investor appetite for companies that produce lithium-an important commodity used in electric-vehicle batteries. 

 
Philip Morris Moves to Zero-based Budgeting Amid Product Shift

Tobacco giant Philip Morris International is shifting to an increasingly popular financial tactic among companies: planning each year's budget from scratch.

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:52pOFFICE OF PRIME MINISTER OF CANADA : Prime Minister Trudeau and Minister Freeland speaking notes for the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement press conference
PU
11:51pTRUMP WAS 'TOLERANT' IN TRADE TALKS : Mexico president-elect
RE
11:47pBAKER & HOSTETLER LLP : George Stamboulidis, John Carney are Speakers at National GICLI Conference
PU
11:43pFed's Rosengren Says Damage to China's Economy Likely to Spill Into Other Countries
DJ
11:35pCorrection to story on Real-Estate Tax Incentives
DJ
11:32pCanadian dollar notches four-month high on NAFTA trade deal, soaring oil prices
RE
11:27pCLC CANADIAN LABOUR CONGRESS : Along with key gains in the USMCA, Canada’s unions raise concern
PU
11:22pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Orders the Bank of Nova Scotia to Pay $800,000 Penalty for Spoofing in the Precious Metals Futures Markets
PU
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
