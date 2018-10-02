Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

10/02/2018 | 01:16pm CEST
Pepsi Returns to Growth in Selling Beverages in North America

Sales of beverages in PepsiCo's home market returned to growth in the latest period, breaking a streak of four consecutive quarters of declines. 

 
Amazon to Raise Its Minimum U.S. Wage to $15 an Hour

Amazon, which has faced criticism about pay and benefits for its warehouse workers, said it would raise the minimum wage it pays all U.S. workers to $15 an hour. 

 
Longtime RenaissanceRe Shareholder to Urge a Sale

A longtime shareholder plans to publicly press RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., one of the last remaining stand-alone reinsurers, to sell itself amid a flurry of reinsurance deals. 

 
Shell Approves Long-Awaited Canadian LNG Project

Royal Dutch Shell said it would press ahead with a major Canadian liquefied natural gas project, ending years of delays and signaling renewed appetite for new LNG export developments. 

 
Fed Rethinks How to Define a Big Bank

The Federal Reserve could broaden the number of banks receiving regulatory relief from Trump-appointed officials under an initiative that changes how it defines a big bank. 

 
Companies Curb Their Political Spending

The biggest publicly traded companies are increasingly limiting their spending on elections and other political activity, a new report has found. 

 
Elon Musk's SEC Deal Seen as Diminishing Threat of Criminal Probe

Elon Musk's decision to pay $20 million to end a civil investigation into his tweets about taking Tesla private reduces the chance that prosecutors will go after him, according to former prosecutors and other criminal-law experts. 

 
Google's Top Ad Executive to Leave for Venture-Capital Firm

Sridhar Ramaswamy, who has overseen ads at Google for the past five years, is stepping down, a rare shakeup at the highest echelons of the search giant. 

 
Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen Reveals New Cancer Diagnosis

Mr. Allen said his doctors have recently started treating him for non-Hodgkin lymphoma, the same type of cancer he was diagnosed with in 2009 and received chemotherapy to treat. 

 
Former AmerisourceBergen Exec Blew Whistle That Led to Settlement

The former chief operating officer of an AmerisourceBergen unit said he revealed information that led to the company's $625 million settlement over allegations it distributed adulterated and misbranded pharmaceuticals.

