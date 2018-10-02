Auto Sales Sputter in September Amid Rising Interest Rates, Trade Concerns

Several major auto makers reported steep declines in U.S. sales for September, a slowdown that comes amid shifts in North American trade policy and the looming threat of tariffs on European and Japanese imports.

Tencent Music Files for U.S. IPO

Tencent Music Entertainment Group filed to go public in the U.S., kicking off what could be one of the biggest initial public offerings ever for a technology company.

Once Again, GE's Dividend Is Investors' Focus

General Electric has a new leader but he faces a familiar question: Does the company have enough cash? Moody's Investors Service warned it may lower GE's ratings by more than one notch, citing "the loss of free cash flow."

Amazon to Raise Its Minimum U.S. Wage to $15 an Hour

Amazon, which has faced criticism about pay and benefits, said it would raise the minimum wage for all U.S. workers. The company will also start lobbying Congress for an increase in the $7.25-an-hour federal minimum wage.

FDA Held Surprise Inspection of Juul's Headquarters

The Food and Drug Administration conducted a surprise inspection of Juul's San Francisco headquarters last week as U.S. health officials combat what they call the harmful and surging use of e-cigarettes by youngsters.

Pimco CEO's First Acquisition: a Muni-Bond Business

Pacific Investment Management Co. agreed to buy a municipal-bond specialist to beef up its tax-exempt investments business.

Facebook Takes New Steps Against Bullying

The social-media platform said it will permit users to delete and hide multiple comments on their posts at once, in an effort to limit bullying and harassment.

Shell Approves Long-Awaited Canadian LNG Project

A group led by Shell is pressing ahead with a major Canadian liquefied natural gas project after years of delay, raising competition for new U.S. developments already under pressure from freshly implemented Chinese tariffs.

Tesla Meets Model 3 Production Goal, Struggles With Deliveries

Tesla met its third-quarter production goal for its Model 3 sedan but struggled to deliver the cars to customers, underscoring the operational challenges ahead for CEO Elon Musk and his electric-car company.

Toys 'R' Us Cancels Auction as Lenders Plan Brand's Revival

Toys "R" Us has canceled the bankruptcy auction for its brand name and other intellectual property assets, and its controlling lenders intend to revive business behind the name.