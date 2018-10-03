Facebook Sees No Evidence Hack Hit Third-Party Apps

A week after discovering the worst data-breach in its history, Facebook said it has found no evidence third-party apps that use the company's popular log-in service were affected by the hack.

Amazon's Wage Increase Pressures Employers to Follow

Amazon's plan to pay workers a minimum of $15 an hour is evidence the strong job market is forcing businesses to bid up wages.

Why Amazon Needed to Pay Up

Having the largest workforce making the least amount of money made Amazon a target.

J.C. Penney Taps Former Joann Stores CEO as Next Leader

Troubled retailer J.C. Penney has appointed Jill Soltau as its next chief executive, effective Oct. 15.

PenAir's Bankruptcy Auction Set to Begin on Wednesday

A Connecticut investment firm and a small Alaskan airline will compete at an auction on Wednesday for the operations of Alaska's PenAir, a struggling regional carrier that filed for bankruptcy last year.

Pimco CEO's First Acquisition: a Muni-Bond Business

Pacific Investment Management Co. agreed to buy a municipal-bond specialist to beef up its tax-exempt investments business.

Boeing in Talks with U.K. Over Surveillance Plane Sale

Boeing and the British government are in talks over the potential sale of air surveillance planes, potentially adding to a run of big military contracts the U.S. aerospace giant has secured in recent weeks.

Auto Sales Sputtered in September Amid Rising Interest Rates, Trade Concerns

Several major auto makers reported steep declines in U.S. sales for September, a slowdown that comes amid shifts in North American trade policy and the looming threat of tariffs on European and Japanese imports.

Toys 'R' Us Lenders Plan Brand's Revival

A group of hedge funds in line to take control of Toys "R" Us-the same group that pulled the plug on the retailer's reorganization this year-intends to revive the business behind the Toys "R" Us and Babies "R" Us brand names.

Tencent Music Files for U.S. IPO

Tencent Music Entertainment Group filed to go public in the U.S., kicking off what could be one of the biggest initial public offerings to date for a technology company.