News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

10/03/2018 | 09:16am CEST
Amazon's Wage Increase Pressures Employers to Follow

Amazon's plan to pay workers a minimum of $15 an hour is evidence the strong job market is forcing businesses to bid up wages. 

 
Facebook Sees No Evidence Hack Hit Third-Party Apps

A week after discovering the worst data-breach in its history, Facebook said it has found no evidence third-party apps that use the company's popular log-in service were affected by the hack. 

 
Aston Martin IPO Valued at GBP4.33 Bln

Aston Martin has priced its initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the luxury-car maker at GBP4.33 billion. 

 
Why Amazon Needed to Pay Up

Having the largest workforce making the least amount of money made Amazon a target. 

 
J.C. Penney Taps Former Joann Stores CEO as Next Leader

Troubled retailer J.C. Penney has appointed Jill Soltau as its next chief executive, effective Oct. 15. 

 
PenAir's Bankruptcy Auction Set to Begin on Wednesday

A Connecticut investment firm and a small Alaskan airline will compete at an auction on Wednesday for the operations of Alaska's PenAir, a struggling regional carrier that filed for bankruptcy last year. 

 
Pimco CEO's First Acquisition: a Muni-Bond Business

Pacific Investment Management Co. agreed to buy a municipal-bond specialist to beef up its tax-exempt investments business. 

 
Boeing in Talks with U.K. Over Surveillance Plane Sale

Boeing and the British government are in talks over the potential sale of air surveillance planes, potentially adding to a run of big military contracts the U.S. aerospace giant has secured in recent weeks. 

 
Auto Sales Sputtered in September Amid Rising Interest Rates, Trade Concerns

Several major auto makers reported steep declines in U.S. sales for September, a slowdown that comes amid shifts in North American trade policy and the looming threat of tariffs on European and Japanese imports. 

 
Toys 'R' Us Lenders Plan Brand's Revival

A group of hedge funds in line to take control of Toys "R" Us-the same group that pulled the plug on the retailer's reorganization this year-intends to revive the business behind the Toys "R" Us and Babies "R" Us brand names.

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:12aEuro lifted off six-week low by Italian budget speculation
RE
10:05aEuro zone business growth eases in September to a four-month low - PMI
RE
10:01aCINNOBER FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY : enhances cryptocurrency trading solution with GAP600 transaction service
AQ
10:00aEUROZONE : Final Services PMI as estimates at 54.7
09:58aStrong German services growth offsets weak manufacturing in September - survey
RE
09:58aMINISTRY OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY OF REPUBLIC : Suresh Prabhu reviews progress of Sectoral Export Promotion Strategy
PU
09:52aItalian stocks, banks lead Europe as budget deficit fears quelled
RE
09:49aJapan's output exceeds capacity the most in decade, inflation still a riddle
RE
09:38aBANK OF THAILAND : Monetary Policy Report, September 2018
PU
09:37aLiberia central bank denies it lost $100 million
RE
