Facebook Briefs Lawmakers on Breach to Guard Against Backlash

Facebook officials are briefing lawmakers about its massive security breach as the social-media company tries to quell a potential backlash in Washington over its latest setback involving user data.

EBay Accuses Amazon of Illegally Poaching Sellers

The company says Amazon.com's sales reps tried to poach sellers for its own marketplace through eBay's messaging system.

Don't Be Surprised by Good News at Banks

Solid earnings coupled with low expectations and cheap valuation could ignite a bank-stock rally.

Investors Cool on Anticipated FinTech IPO

London's landmark fintech IPO-Funding Circle-flopped Wednesday, with shares trading sharply below their offer price, in a test of investor appetite for the sector.

Activist Urges Papa John's to Focus on Pizza

The activist investor in Papa John's wants the pizza chain's leaders to stop feuding with its founder.

Peabody Energy Held Talks to Buy Drummond

U.S. miner Peabody Energy has held discussions to buy Colombian peer Drummond International, a deal that would cement a swift comeback from bankruptcy for America's largest coal producer.

Honda to Invest $2.75 Billion in GM's Self-Driving Car Unit

Honda Motor is investing $750 million in General Motors' self-driving car unit, with plans to commit an additional $2 billion in the coming years, in an effort to jointly develop a fully autonomous car for mass production.

Tesco Shares Fall After Operating Profit Miss

The U.K.'s biggest grocer by market share reported a first-half headline operating profit below market expectations, although its pretax profit and revenue for the period rose on year.

Aston Martin IPO Valued at GBP4.33 Bln

Aston Martin has priced its initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the luxury-car maker at GBP4.33 billion.

Amazon Unleashes More Wage Pressure With Hourly Wage Boost

Companies could face additional labor-cost pressure following Amazon's move to raise its minimum wage to $15 next month in an already tight labor market.