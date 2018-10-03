Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

10/03/2018 | 09:16pm CEST
EBay Accuses Amazon of Illegally Poaching Sellers

The company says Amazon.com's sales reps tried to poach sellers for its own marketplace through eBay's messaging system. 

 
iHeartMedia Seeks to Light Up Marijuana Market With High Times Investment

iHeartMedia agreed to invest up to $10 million in the publisher of High Times, the 44-year-old marijuana magazine, offering the biggest U.S. radio broadcaster access to the nation's growing number of cannabis consumers. 

 
Investors Cool on Anticipated FinTech IPO

London's landmark fintech IPO-Funding Circle-flopped, with shares trading sharply below their offer price, in a test of investor appetite for the sector. 

 
Verizon's Severance Offer Goes to 44,000 Workers

Verizon Communications' voluntary severance offer last month went to roughly 44,000 employees, as the carrier pushes it plan to cut $10 billion in costs and invest in network upgrades. 

 
Facebook Briefs Lawmakers on Breach to Guard Against Backlash

Facebook officials are briefing lawmakers about its massive security breach as the social-media company tries to quell a potential backlash in Washington over its latest setback involving user data. 

 
Peabody Energy Held Talks to Buy Drummond

U.S. miner Peabody Energy has held discussions to buy Colombian peer Drummond International, a deal that would cement a swift comeback from bankruptcy for America's largest coal producer. 

 
Honda to Invest $2.75 Billion in GM's Self-Driving Car Unit

Honda Motor is investing $750 million in General Motors' self-driving car unit, with plans to commit an additional $2 billion in the coming years, in an effort to jointly develop a fully autonomous car for mass production. 

 
Activist Urges Papa John's to Focus on Pizza

The activist investor in Papa John's wants the pizza chain's leaders to stop feuding with its founder. 

 
Don't Be Surprised by Good News at Banks

Solid earnings coupled with low expectations and cheap valuation could ignite a bank-stock rally. 

 
Tesco Shares Fall After Operating Profit Miss

The U.K.'s biggest grocer by market share reported a first-half headline operating profit below market expectations, although its pretax profit and revenue for the period rose on year.

