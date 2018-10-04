Barnes & Noble Evaluates Possible Sale

Barnes & Noble is reviewing strategic alternatives including a possible sale and has received expressions of interest from multiple parties, including Chairman Leonard Riggio.

Chilean Court Weighs Chinese Investment in Country's Flagship Lithium Producer

A court in Chile is expected to rule this week on an agreement permitting Tianqi Lithium to take a major stake in the South American country's flagship producer of the metal.

Software Firms Cloudera, Hortonworks to Merge

Cloudera and Hortonworks have agreed to combine in an all-stock deal the firms say will help increase their scale in providing software to enterprise clients.

Hedge Fund Highfields to Return Client Money

Boston hedge fund Highfields Capital Management is returning billions in client money and converting into a family office, one of the largest closings for a hedge fund in recent history.

Mattress Firm to File for Bankruptcy Soon

Mattress Firm, the largest U.S. specialty mattress retailer by number of stores, plans to file for bankruptcy soon, possibly within days, according to people familiar with the matter.

iHeartMedia Seeks to Light Up Marijuana Market With High Times Stake

iHeartMedia will trade up to $10 million worth of advertising inventory for a roughly 5% stake in the publisher of High Times, the 44-year-old marijuana magazine, offering the biggest U.S. radio broadcaster access to the nation's growing number of cannabis consumers.

Verizon's Severance Offer Goes to 44,000 Workers

Verizon Communications' voluntary severance offer last month went to roughly 44,000 employees, as the carrier pushes its plan to cut $10 billion in costs and invest in network upgrades.

Investors Cool on Anticipated FinTech IPO

London's landmark fintech IPO-Funding Circle-flopped, with shares trading sharply below their offer price, in a test of investor appetite for the sector.

Facebook Briefs Lawmakers on Breach to Guard Against Backlash

Facebook officials are briefing lawmakers about its massive security breach as the social-media company tries to quell a potential backlash in Washington over its latest setback involving user data.

Honda to Invest $2.75 Billion in GM's Self-Driving Car Unit

Honda Motor is investing $750 million in General Motors' self-driving car unit, with plans to commit an additional $2 billion in the coming years, in an effort to jointly develop a fully autonomous car for mass production.