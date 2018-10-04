Danske Bank Under Criminal Investigation by Justice Department

The DOJ has begun a criminal investigation into Danske Bank, escalating a probe into how $233 billion from Russia and other former Soviet states entered Europe.

Toyota, SoftBank Join Forces to Build Self-Driving Cars That Deliver Meals, Health Care

The companies hope to deliver robot-cooked meals or provide medical checkups to an ageing populace in Japan using Toyota electric vehicles by the latter half the 2020s

U.S. Judge Orders China's ZTE to Two More Years of Monitoring

A U.S. judge ordered ZTE to another two years of scrutiny by a court-appointed monitor, following the Chinese telecom giant's violation of a settlement resolving charges that it dodged U.S. sanctions on Iran and North Korea.

Nintendo Plans New Version of Switch Next Year

Nintendo plans to release a new version of its Switch videogame console next year to maintain the sales momentum of the device.

Comcast Buys Fox's Stake in Sky for $15.10 Billion

Comcast has agreed to buy 21st Century Fox's 39.1% stake in Sky for $15.10 billion, after defeating Fox in a bidding war for the British pay-TV group.

Swedbank Confirms No Money Laundering Probes

Swedish bank Swedbank said that it isn't being probed by any regulators, amid a flow of negative news concerning money laundering in the Baltics.

Blackstone to Buy Clarus as It Jumps Into Life Sciences

Blackstone Group has agreed to buy Clarus, an investment firm focused on life sciences, to serve as a platform for future acquisitions and partnerships in an area it thinks lacks access to capital.

American Tire Distributors Files for Chapter 11

The North Carolina tire wholesaler has reached a deal to hand control to bondholders as part of a recapitalization plan that will cut $1.1 billion of debt.

Ride-Hailing Drivers Support $15 Hourly Pay

Uber and Lyft drivers packed a New York City hearing Wednesday to welcome a proposal to set a minimum pay rate of $15 per hour.

iHeartMedia Seeks to Light Up Marijuana Market With High Times Stake

iHeartMedia will trade up to $10 million worth of advertising inventory for a roughly 5% stake in the publisher of High Times, the 44-year-old marijuana magazine, offering the biggest U.S. radio broadcaster access to the nation's growing number of cannabis consumers.