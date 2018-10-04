Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 07:16pm CEST
Hedge Fund Criterion Capital to Shut Down After 16 Years

Hedge fund Criterion Capital Management is shutting down after 16 years in business, the second large fund to announce its closure this week. 

 
Campbell in Talks to Sell Fresh-Foods Unit

Campbell Soup is in talks to sell its fresh-foods business to investors led by Bolthouse Farms' former chief executive. 

 
Walgreens Takes Stake in Birchbox

Walgreens Boots Alliance is backing subscription-box company Birchbox, a move to grow its beauty aisles to include high-end cosmetics. 

 
Constellation Results Boosted by Beer, Wine Sales

Constellation Brands said sales for its beverages rose in its latest quarter on higher volume. Shares jumped after the company provided an upbeat outlook. 

 
Danske Bank Under Criminal Investigation by Justice Department

The DOJ has begun a criminal investigation into Danske Bank, escalating a probe into how $233 billion from Russia and other former Soviet states entered Europe. 

 
Toyota, SoftBank Join Forces to Build Self-Driving Cars That Deliver Meals, Health Care

The companies hope to deliver robot-cooked meals or provide medical checkups to an ageing populace in Japan using Toyota electric vehicles by the latter half the 2020s 

 
Two Cloud Companies Look to Make Some Rain

Hortonworks and Cloudera already had much in common, some of it good, some of it bad. A marriage of the two providers of cloud-based software services should build on the good while reducing the bad. 

 
GE's Culp Could Be Great for Baker Hughes Investors

Larry Culp's installment at the top of General Electric sparked an impressive rally in the beleaguered conglomerate's shares. Investors could do better with a piece of it that sank instead: Baker Hughes, a GE Company. 

 
Bed Bath & Beyond Struggles to Clear the Clutter, Close the Price Gap

Bed Bath & Beyond survived the recession and outlasted rivals, positioning the seller of home-related items to benefit from a booming U.S. housing market. Instead, the chain is mired in a slump. 

 
U.S. Judge Orders ZTE to Two More Years of Monitoring

A U.S. judge ordered ZTE to another two years of scrutiny, following the Chinese telecom giant's violation of a settlement resolving charges that it dodged U.S. sanctions on Iran and North Korea.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:48pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah Sr. of Liberia Chair of Fourth Committee
PU
07:40pOil falls from 4-year highs; Saudi, Russia agree to up supply
RE
07:38pOil falls from four-year highs; Saudi, Russia agree to up supply
RE
07:38pNPS NATIONAL PARK SERVICE : Engagement Process for Multi-Year Effort to Revitalize Crissy Field Begins
PU
07:30pUSDA chief says U.S. working to diversify agriculture trade away from China
RE
07:30pL.A. Artists and Performers to Salute Beyond Baroque’s 50th at Nov. 10 Gala
SE
07:22pICSC Sees U.S. Holiday Retail Spending Rising 4.5%
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:00pCadillac edges Tesla in semi-automated driving test
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BANCO BPM : Italian banks face twin challenges of capital and funding
2GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Toyota, SoftBank in first-ever alliance, target self-driving car services
3DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : Under Criminal Investigation by Justice Department -- Update
4ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : J&J, Arrowhead in gene-silencing drug deal worth up to $3.7 bln
5ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : ELI LILLY AND : Lilly's diabetes drug data impresses, hurts rival Novo's shares

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.