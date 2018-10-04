Hedge Fund Criterion Capital to Shut Down After 16 Years

Hedge fund Criterion Capital Management is shutting down after 16 years in business, the second large fund to announce its closure this week.

Campbell in Talks to Sell Fresh-Foods Unit

Campbell Soup is in talks to sell its fresh-foods business to investors led by Bolthouse Farms' former chief executive.

Walgreens Takes Stake in Birchbox

Walgreens Boots Alliance is backing subscription-box company Birchbox, a move to grow its beauty aisles to include high-end cosmetics.

Constellation Results Boosted by Beer, Wine Sales

Constellation Brands said sales for its beverages rose in its latest quarter on higher volume. Shares jumped after the company provided an upbeat outlook.

Danske Bank Under Criminal Investigation by Justice Department

The DOJ has begun a criminal investigation into Danske Bank, escalating a probe into how $233 billion from Russia and other former Soviet states entered Europe.

Toyota, SoftBank Join Forces to Build Self-Driving Cars That Deliver Meals, Health Care

The companies hope to deliver robot-cooked meals or provide medical checkups to an ageing populace in Japan using Toyota electric vehicles by the latter half the 2020s

Two Cloud Companies Look to Make Some Rain

Hortonworks and Cloudera already had much in common, some of it good, some of it bad. A marriage of the two providers of cloud-based software services should build on the good while reducing the bad.

GE's Culp Could Be Great for Baker Hughes Investors

Larry Culp's installment at the top of General Electric sparked an impressive rally in the beleaguered conglomerate's shares. Investors could do better with a piece of it that sank instead: Baker Hughes, a GE Company.

Bed Bath & Beyond Struggles to Clear the Clutter, Close the Price Gap

Bed Bath & Beyond survived the recession and outlasted rivals, positioning the seller of home-related items to benefit from a booming U.S. housing market. Instead, the chain is mired in a slump.

U.S. Judge Orders ZTE to Two More Years of Monitoring

A U.S. judge ordered ZTE to another two years of scrutiny, following the Chinese telecom giant's violation of a settlement resolving charges that it dodged U.S. sanctions on Iran and North Korea.