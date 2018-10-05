Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

10/05/2018 | 07:16am CEST
Samsung Electronics Expects Record Quarterly Profit

Samsung Electronics Co. expects third-quarter operating profit will be its highest ever, topping analyst estimates as demand for its electronic components remains high. 

 
Court Backs Chinese Company's Bid to Invest in Chilean Lithium Producer

Tianqi Lithium Corp. can now acquire about 24% of shares in South America's flagship producer of the metal critical to batteries and electric vehicles. 

 
Zuckerberg Faces Anger Over Facebook Executive's Kavanaugh Support

Hundreds of Facebook employees have expressed outrage about a top global policy executive's decision to support Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh by appearing at his hearing last week. 

 
Pence Calls on Google to Drop Mobile Search Project in China

The Trump administration took aim at Google in China, with Vice President Mike Pence calling on the tech giant to halt work on a mobile search app that he said would aid censorship efforts there. 

 
Elon Musk Tweet Appears to Mock the SEC

Tweet referencing the 'Shortseller Enrichment Commission' comes days after the Tesla chief executive settled with the regulator over fraud charges. 

 
GE Is Making a $300 Million Bet on Its New CEO

General Electric has agreed to pay its new chief executive, Larry Culp, as much as $21 million a year for four years-with the potential for hundreds of millions of dollars more if he oversees a big enough boost in GE's share price. 

 
Toys 'R' Us Brand Owners Face Uphill Fight

The new owners of Toys "R" Us brand are hoping the toy seller's spin through bankruptcy will allow the tarnished-but-beloved brand to succeed in a depressed retail environment, and reap long-term return. 

 
Costco Rides Robust Consumer Spending to Gains

The warehouse chain posted strong sales growth in its most recent quarter, placing the company on the side of retailers including Target and Walmart benefiting from strong consumer spending. 

 
Goodbye 'Tronc,' Welcome Back Tribune Publishing Co.

Tronc-the owner of the Chicago Tribune, Baltimore Sun and New York Daily News-is changing its name back to Tribune Publishing Co., just over two years after one of the most-maligned rebrandings in recent memory. 

 
Israel Chemicals in Talks to Buy Haifa Chemicals for More Than $1 Billion

Israel Chemicals, a developer of fertilizers and other chemical products, is in talks to buy Haifa Chemicals, a supplier of specialty fertilizers, for more than a $1 billion in cash and stock.

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:49aJapan households' inflation expectations weaken - BOJ survey
RE
07:46aECB's Draghi met Italy's president, hinted at budget risks - papers
RE
07:32aOIL MARKETS COULD WITNESS MODEST SURPLUS INTO EARLY 2019 : Goldman Sachs
RE
07:23aSTATE GOVERNMENT OF WESTERN AUSTRALIA : Perth named as host for important tourism trade event
PU
07:22aJapan's Abe attempts to tackle welfare reform in final term as premier
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:06aStrong U.S. job growth expected in September; wages seen rising
RE
06:48aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF NEPAL : Press Release on 1st meeting of Nepal-Canada Bilateral Consultation Mechanism
PU
06:47aDollar treads water before U.S. jobs data, Aussie dips
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
