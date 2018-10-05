Teamsters Cast Votes on UPS Contract

UPS workers are wrapping up voting on a union contract that has faced opposition among some members over a two-tier wage system for drivers and, more recently, starting wages that trail those at Amazon.

JPMorgan Chase Laying Off About 400 in Mortgages

The bank, one of the biggest home lenders in the U.S., is cutting employees in Florida, Ohio, Arizona, following similar reductions at Wells Fargo.

Unilever Drops Plan to Leave London Amid Shareholder Revolt

Consumer-goods giant Unilever abandoned its plan to ditch its London headquarters in favor of the Netherlands after facing mounting opposition from some of its largest investors.

HSBC Taps Goldman Banker as Financial Institutions Chief

HSBC has hired longtime Goldman Sachs banker Peter Enns as the global head of its financial institutions group, a senior hire for the bank six weeks after a group claiming to comprise employees complained to the bank's board about a struggle to attract talent.

AppNexus Co-Founder Shifts to Advisory Role

Brian O'Kelley is moving into an advisory role at AT&T, which acquired AppNexus this summer.

Auto Makers Consider Shifting Manufacturing to North America

Foreign car makers are considering moving more manufacturing to North America from overseas plants after the trade deal.

Mattress Firm Files for Chapter 11

Mattress Firm, the largest U.S. specialty-mattress retailer by stores, plans to close up to 700 retail outlets.

MiMedx Kept Cheaper Products Out of Its Offerings to VA Hospitals

The embattled company limited the products it offered to Veterans Affairs and Defense Department hospitals, forcing the government to buy more expensive products.

Toyota Recalls More Than 2 Million Autos Over Hybrid-System Fault

In the U.S., the recall covers more than 800,000 vehicles: the model year 2010-2014 Prius and the larger model year 2012-2014 Prius v.

Western Union Makes Digital Push Amid Fierce Competition for Money Transfers

Western Union is aggressively expanding its digital services as the money-transfer giant tries to keep pace with competitors vying for international transfers.