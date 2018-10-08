Amazon Fires Employee for Sharing Customer Emails

Amazon.com said it has terminated an employee responsible for an incident in which a third-party seller on the tech giant's website got access to email addresses of some Amazon customers.

Ford to Cut Jobs as It Reorganizes Salaried Workforce

Ford Motor has informed its global salaried workforce of a planned reorganization that will cut jobs, part of Chief Executive Jim Hackett's broader plan to squeeze costs and improve efficiencies at the struggling auto maker.

'Venom' and Lady Gaga Set October Box-Office Record

Two new hit movies-"Venom" and "A Star Is Born"-gave Hollywood its best-ever October showing at the box office over the weekend.

Fidelity's Asset-Management Chief to Retire at Year-End

Fidelity Investments said asset-management chief Charles Morrison will retire in December after 32 years with the firm and a successor will be named soon.

Facebook's CEO Asks Employees to Respect Diverse Views

Mark Zuckerberg told staffers the company should embrace diverse views, but expressed frustration a senior executive attended the Kavanaugh confirmation hearing last week, said a person familiar with the remarks.

JPMorgan Chase Settles Allegations It Violated U.S. Sanctions

JPMorgan Chase will pay $5.3 million to settle allegations it violated U.S. sanctions as a result of failures in its screening processes.

Warehouse Hiring Soars in a Growing Rush for Logistics Workers

Jobs growth at distribution centers pushed transportation and logistics payrolls to grow by 23,800 jobs, the biggest expansion in a year.

Teamsters Reject UPS Contract

Teamsters members voted down a new contract with United Parcel Service Inc., sending both sides back to the negotiating table ahead of the holiday season.

PetroQuest Gets Additional Two Weeks in Forbearance

Oil-and-gas driller PetroQuest Energy has negotiated a two-week extension to forbearance agreements as it continues talks with a lender and bondholder group on a possible financial restructuring.

American Tire Plans to Exit Bankruptcy by Year-End

American Tire, the largest tire distributor in the U.S., aims to exit bankruptcy protection by the end of December after reaching a restructuring deal that hands control of the company to bondholders.