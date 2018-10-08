South Africa's Mining Companies Pay High Price to Keep Digging

South Africa has slid from the world's No. 1 gold-producing country to No. 8, as mining companies rack up losses and face rising costs and a mounting human toll.

Retailers Rush to Fill Holiday Hole Left by Toys 'R' Us

After the collapse of Toys "R" Us, billions of dollars of holiday toy sales are up for grabs. Retailers are vying for a piece of the action.

Target Hopes to Lure Shoppers With New Brand of Consumer Staples

Smartly, a line of personal care products priced under $2, is the retailer's answer to generic brands at drugstores and discount chains.

Teamsters, UPS to Resume Talks After Workers Reject Pact

Teamsters members voted down a new contract with United Parcel Service, but the union's leadership said the turnout was too low to reject the contract.

Amazon Fires Employee for Sharing Customer Emails

Amazon.com said it has terminated an employee responsible for an incident in which a third-party seller on the tech giant's website got access to email addresses of some Amazon customers.

Ford to Cut Jobs as It Reorganizes Salaried Workforce

Ford Motor has informed its global salaried workforce of a planned reorganization that will cut jobs, part of Chief Executive Jim Hackett's broader plan to squeeze costs and improve efficiencies at the struggling auto maker.

'Venom' and Lady Gaga Set October Box-Office Record

Two new hit movies-"Venom" and "A Star Is Born"-gave Hollywood its best-ever October showing at the box office over the weekend.

Fidelity's Asset-Management Chief to Retire at Year-End

Fidelity Investments said asset-management chief Charles Morrison will retire in December after 32 years with the firm and a successor will be named soon.

Facebook's CEO Asks Employees to Respect Diverse Views

Mark Zuckerberg told staffers the company should embrace diverse views, but expressed frustration a senior executive attended the Kavanaugh confirmation hearing last week, said a person familiar with the remarks.

JPMorgan Chase Settles Allegations It Violated U.S. Sanctions

JPMorgan Chase will pay $5.3 million to settle allegations it violated U.S. sanctions as a result of failures in its screening processes.