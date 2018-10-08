Airbus Set to Name New Chief Executive

Airbus is poised to name the head of the plane making unit and effective No. 2, Guillaume Faury, as its next CEO, replacing Tom Enders, who said he wouldn't seek a new mandate when his current term expires.

Retailers Rush to Fill Holiday Hole Left by Toys 'R' Us

After the collapse of Toys "R" Us, billions of dollars of holiday toy sales are up for grabs. Retailers are vying for a piece of the action.

Comcast's Revenge: Never Sell Hulu

Selling its Hulu stake to Disney would help offset the cost of acquiring Sky, but Comcast has good reasons to hold on.

Amazon's Third Party Needs to Keep Raging

Amazon.com's business of selling goods for others may be a growing hassle, but the e-commerce giant has strong reasons to stay in the game.

Target Hopes to Lure Shoppers With New Brand of Consumer Staples

Smartly, a line of personal care products priced under $2, is the retailer's answer to generic brands at drugstores and discount chains.

Amazon Fires Employee for Sharing Customer Emails

Amazon.com said it has terminated an employee responsible for an incident in which a third-party seller on the tech giant's website got access to email addresses of some Amazon customers.

Ford to Cut Jobs as It Reorganizes Salaried Workforce

Ford Motor has informed its global salaried workforce of a planned reorganization that will cut jobs, part of Chief Executive Jim Hackett's broader plan to squeeze costs and improve efficiencies at the struggling auto maker.

Australia's IAG Seeks Bids for Malaysian General Insurance Business

Australia's largest general insurer Insurance Australia Group Ltd. and its Malaysian partner are seeking bids for their general insurance business in Malaysia in a deal that could value the company at around US$600 million, people with knowledge of the deal said.

South Africa's Mining Companies Pay High Price to Keep Digging

South Africa has slid from the world's No. 1 gold-producing country to No. 8, as mining companies rack up losses and face rising costs and a mounting human toll.

Teamsters, UPS to Resume Talks After Workers Reject Pact

Teamsters members voted down a new contract with United Parcel Service, but the union's leadership said the turnout was too low to reject the contract.