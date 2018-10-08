Google Exposed User Data, Feared Repercussions of Disclosing to Public

Google exposed the private data of hundreds of thousands of users of the Google+ social network, though it didn't find evidence of misuse. The company opted not to disclose the issue this past spring, in part because of fears doing so would draw regulatory scrutiny.

Audi Woes Continue As Germany Opens New Fraud Probe

German prosecutors have launched an investigation into three employees of Volkswagen's luxury car unit Audi suspected of falsifying documents to obtain roadworthiness certifications needed for vehicles to be exported to South Korea, a Munich prosecutor said.

Canada's Largest Oil Refinery Reports 'Major Incident'

A large explosion and fire broke out Monday at Canada's largest oil refinery, but the company operating the plant in Saint John, New Brunswick, said all its workers escaped without any life-threatening injuries.

Two Funds Push for Change at Bunge

Hedge fund D.E. Shaw has boosted its stake in Bunge and joined Continental Grain in pushing the grain trader to make operational improvements or add board members.

Ford Taps Omnicom's BBDO for Key Ad Role

Ford Motor has appointed Omnicom Group's BBDO as its lead creative agency after a competitive review, dealing a setback to WPP.

Fox Hires Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks

The former senior adviser to President Trump will become chief communications officer of Fox, the new company that will consist of 21st Century Fox's entertainment and news assets not being sold to Disney.

Facebook Launches Portal Video-Chat Devices for the Home

The two voice-controlled tabletop systems feature cameras, microphones and touch screens-and Amazon's Alexa virtual assistant.

BW Drops $1 Billion Hostile Bid for Rival LPG Carrier Dorian

Norway's BW LPG has dropped a hostile, $1.1 billion takeover of U.S.-based Dorian LPG Ltd., which would have created the world's biggest fleet of gas carriers, moving petroleum products like propane and butane

Airbus Picks Future Chief Executive

Airbus tapped the head of the plane making unit and effective No. 2, Guillaume Faury, as its next CEO, succeeding Tom Enders, who said he wouldn't seek a new mandate when his current term expires.

Starbucks Hires Finance Chief From Hyatt

Starbucks named Patrick Grismer its next chief financial officer, luring him away from the same position at Hyatt Hotels, as the coffee chain transitions from a period of rapid expansion to a more mature market position.