Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 09:16pm CEST
Google Exposed User Data, Feared Repercussions of Disclosing to Public

Google exposed the private data of hundreds of thousands of users of the Google+ social network, though it didn't find evidence of misuse. The company opted not to disclose the issue this past spring, in part because of fears doing so would draw regulatory scrutiny. 

 
Audi Woes Continue As Germany Opens New Fraud Probe

German prosecutors have launched an investigation into three employees of Volkswagen's luxury car unit Audi suspected of falsifying documents to obtain roadworthiness certifications needed for vehicles to be exported to South Korea, a Munich prosecutor said. 

 
Canada's Largest Oil Refinery Reports 'Major Incident'

A large explosion and fire broke out Monday at Canada's largest oil refinery, but the company operating the plant in Saint John, New Brunswick, said all its workers escaped without any life-threatening injuries. 

 
Two Funds Push for Change at Bunge

Hedge fund D.E. Shaw has boosted its stake in Bunge and joined Continental Grain in pushing the grain trader to make operational improvements or add board members. 

 
Ford Taps Omnicom's BBDO for Key Ad Role

Ford Motor has appointed Omnicom Group's BBDO as its lead creative agency after a competitive review, dealing a setback to WPP. 

 
Fox Hires Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks

The former senior adviser to President Trump will become chief communications officer of Fox, the new company that will consist of 21st Century Fox's entertainment and news assets not being sold to Disney. 

 
Facebook Launches Portal Video-Chat Devices for the Home

The two voice-controlled tabletop systems feature cameras, microphones and touch screens-and Amazon's Alexa virtual assistant. 

 
BW Drops $1 Billion Hostile Bid for Rival LPG Carrier Dorian

Norway's BW LPG has dropped a hostile, $1.1 billion takeover of U.S.-based Dorian LPG Ltd., which would have created the world's biggest fleet of gas carriers, moving petroleum products like propane and butane 

 
Airbus Picks Future Chief Executive

Airbus tapped the head of the plane making unit and effective No. 2, Guillaume Faury, as its next CEO, succeeding Tom Enders, who said he wouldn't seek a new mandate when his current term expires. 

 
Starbucks Hires Finance Chief From Hyatt

Starbucks named Patrick Grismer its next chief financial officer, luring him away from the same position at Hyatt Hotels, as the coffee chain transitions from a period of rapid expansion to a more mature market position.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:48pUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Africa will not attain the SGDs or Agenda 2063 unless urgent climate actions are taken, says ECA’s Murombedzi
PU
09:45pBOND REPORT : Italy Bond Yields Jump As Investors Brace For Budget Clash
DJ
09:43pS&P 500 pares losses from China economic concerns
RE
09:43pPRIME MINISTER OF HUNGARY : The security of Hungary is directly related to the stability of Turkey
PU
09:41pCURRENCIES : Dollar Edges Higher As Italian Budget Drama Weighs On The Euro
DJ
09:20pExplosion and fire shut Irving Oil refinery in Saint John, Canada
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:14pShares slide on China growth fears, dollar gains
RE
09:13pGlobal shares slide on China growth fears, dollar gains
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOPHOS GROUP PLC : SOPHOS : Notice of Results
2TELE COLUMBUS AG : TELE COLUMBUS AG: PŸUR and ADO Immobilien Management expand partnership further
3ENSCO PLC : ENSCO : and Rowan Companies plc Agree to Combine, Creating Industry-Leading Offshore Driller
4ROCKET INTERNET SE : ROCKET INTERNET SE: Release of a capital market information
5GOLD : 3 Reasons Why Gold Keeps Going Down

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.