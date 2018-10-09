Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

10/09/2018 | 03:16am CEST
Trian Considers a Bid for Papa John's

Trian Fund Management, an activist hedge fund, is evaluating a takeover bid for Papa John's,one of several parties to express interest since the pizza chain put itself up for sale amid an acrimonious fight with its founder. 

 
Google Exposed User Data, Feared Repercussions of Disclosing to Public

Google exposed the private data of hundreds of thousands of users of the Google+ social network, though it didn't find evidence of misuse. The company opted not to disclose the issue this past spring, in part because of fears doing so would draw regulatory scrutiny. 

 
PPG Warns of Higher Costs, Weaker Demand Hurting Profit

Paint maker takes financial hit from raw-material and energy prices, and disappointments in China market 

 
Italy's Eni to Take Control of BP's Libya Assets Despite Insecurity

Eni has agreed to acquire a controlling stake in BP's assets in Libya and plans to resume oil exploration there, the Italian energy giant said Monday. 

 
Netflix to Open New Production Hub in New Mexico

Netflix plans to open a new film and television production hub in New Mexico, the latest venture in the streaming entertainment giant's ambitions to expand its cache of content. 

 
Hyatt Hotels Names New Finance Chief

Hyatt Hotels said Joan Bottarini will become its new finance chief, as its current CFO, Patrick Grismer, is leaving for Starbucks. 

 
Fannie Mae Names Interim CEO

Fannie Mae has appointed board member Hugh R. Frater as its interim chief executive as Timothy J. Mayopoulos, the mortgage finance company's longtime leader, prepares his exit. 

 
Ride-Hailing Firm Lyft Taps Joy Howard as New CMO

Lyft has hired Joy Howard as its chief marketing officer, as the ride-hailing firm continues to expand in North America. 

 
Two Funds Push for Change at Bunge

Hedge fund D.E. Shaw has boosted its stake in Bunge and joined Continental Grain in pushing the grain trader to make operational improvements and add board members. 

 
Fox Hires Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks

The former senior adviser to President Trump will become chief communications officer of Fox, the new company that will consist of 21st Century Fox's entertainment and news assets not being sold to Disney.

