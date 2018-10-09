Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 05:16am CEST
Trian Considers a Bid for Papa John's

Trian Fund Management, an activist hedge fund, is evaluating a takeover bid for Papa John's,one of several parties to express interest since the pizza chain put itself up for sale amid an acrimonious fight with its founder. 

 
Google Exposed User Data, Feared Repercussions of Disclosing to Public

Google exposed the private data of hundreds of thousands of users of the Google+ social network, though it didn't find evidence of misuse. The company opted not to disclose the issue this past spring, in part because of fears doing so would draw regulatory scrutiny. 

 
Drugmaker Perrigo Hires a New CEO

Altria and Lorillard veteran Murray Kessler will be the fourth person since 2016 to lead the company, which is trying to split off its prescription pharmaceutical unit. 

 
PPG Warns of Higher Costs, Weaker Demand Hurting Profit

Paint maker takes financial hit from raw-material and energy prices, and disappointments in China market 

 
Italy's Eni to Take Control of BP's Libya Assets Despite Insecurity

Eni has agreed to acquire a controlling stake in BP's assets in Libya and plans to resume oil exploration there, the Italian energy giant said Monday. 

 
Netflix to Open New Production Hub in New Mexico

Netflix plans to open a new film and television production hub in New Mexico, the latest venture in the streaming entertainment giant's ambitions to expand its cache of content. 

 
Hyatt Hotels Names New Finance Chief

Hyatt Hotels said Joan Bottarini will become its new finance chief, as its current CFO, Patrick Grismer, is leaving for Starbucks. 

 
Fannie Mae Names Interim CEO

Fannie Mae has appointed board member Hugh R. Frater as its interim chief executive as Timothy J. Mayopoulos, the mortgage finance company's longtime leader, prepares his exit. 

 
Ride-Hailing Firm Lyft Taps Joy Howard as New CMO

Lyft has hired Joy Howard as its chief marketing officer, as the ride-hailing firm continues to expand in North America. 

 
Two Funds Push for Change at Bunge

Hedge fund D.E. Shaw has boosted its stake in Bunge and joined Continental Grain in pushing the grain trader to make operational improvements and add board members.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:24aMalaysia may introduce new taxes, sell assets to pay debt - Mahathir
RE
05:22aOil prices rise on signs that Iranian crude exports fall further
RE
05:21aOil prices rise on signs that Iranian crude exports fall further
RE
05:16aChina must take strong stimulus measures to support growth - state media
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04:30aIMF chief economist not concerned about China's ability to defend currency
RE
03:56aAsia stocks at 17-month low as China lets yuan slip
RE
03:54aAsia stocks at 17-month low as China lets yuan slip
RE
03:43aTokyo Stock Exchange says system problems affecting some trades
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices rise on signs that Iranian crude exports fall further
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft to invest in Southeast Asian ride-hailing firm Grab
3SEATTLE GENETICS, INC. : SEATTLE GENETICS : Genmab and Seattle Genetics Announce Tisotumab Vedotin Data to Be ..
4DELTA AIR LINES : Air France KLM September passenger traffic rose 2.7 percent from last year
5PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS : PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Sale of Onshore Fields Opportunity Disclosu..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.