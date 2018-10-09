Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 11:16am CEST
Trian Considers a Bid for Papa John's

Trian Fund Management, an activist hedge fund, is evaluating a takeover bid for Papa John's, one of several parties to express interest since the pizza chain put itself up for sale amid an acrimonious fight with its founder. 

 
Google Exposed User Data, Feared Repercussions of Disclosing to Public

Google exposed the private data of hundreds of thousands of users of the Google+ social network, though it didn't find evidence of misuse. The company opted not to disclose the issue this past spring, in part because of fears doing so would draw regulatory scrutiny. 

 
Drugmaker Perrigo Hires a New CEO

Altria and Lorillard veteran Murray Kessler will be the fourth person since 2016 to lead the company, which is trying to split off its prescription pharmaceutical unit. 

 
Netflix to Open New Production Hub in New Mexico

Netflix plans to open a new film and television production hub in New Mexico, the latest venture in the streaming entertainment giant's ambitions to expand its cache of content. 

 
Hyatt Hotels Names New Finance Chief

Hyatt Hotels said Joan Bottarini will become its new finance chief, as its current CFO, Patrick Grismer, is leaving for Starbucks. 

 
PPG Warns of Higher Costs, Weaker Demand Hurting Profit

Paint maker takes financial hit from raw-material and energy prices, and disappointments in China market 

 
Italy's Eni to Take Control of BP's Libya Assets Despite Insecurity

Eni has agreed to acquire a controlling stake in BP's assets in Libya and plans to resume oil exploration there, the Italian energy giant said Monday. 

 
Fannie Mae Names Interim CEO

Fannie Mae has appointed board member Hugh R. Frater as its interim chief executive as Timothy J. Mayopoulos, the mortgage finance company's longtime leader, prepares his exit. 

 
Ride-Hailing Firm Lyft Taps Joy Howard as New CMO

Lyft has hired Joy Howard as its chief marketing officer, as the ride-hailing firm continues to expand in North America. 

 
Two Funds Push for Change at Bunge

Hedge fund D.E. Shaw has boosted its stake in Bunge and joined Continental Grain in pushing the grain trader to make operational improvements and add board members.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:44aSouth Africa's anti-graft body to investigate finance minister
RE
11:43aGFAR GLOBAL FORUM ON AGRICULTURAL RESEARCH : Double grain, double gain
PU
11:42aZimbabwe miner RioZim to sue central bank over dollar payments
RE
11:36aIranian tanker discharges oil into storage in China ahead of U.S. sanctions
RE
11:32aItaly's Tria calls for 'constructive dialogue' with EU over budget
RE
11:27aBrexit Deadlock Poses Acute Risk to Ireland's Rebound -- Update
DJ
11:23aPAUL WURTH : Fast track repair services receive certificate of appreciation from acciaieria arvedi
PU
11:23aICC INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : Unique business initiative to support reform process of multilateral rules-based system launched
PU
11:20aGlastonbury 2019 proves to be a hit for Vivendi's See Tickets business
RE
11:19aHard Brexit would cause problems for thousands of companies-Germany's BDI
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ELK PETROLEUM LIMITED : ELK PETROLEUM : AGM Web-Broadcast
2CECONOMY : CECONOMY : Cuts Outlook Again on Lower Contributions from MediaMarktSaturn
3COMMERZBANK : Riding e-commerce wave, Wirecard sees core profits growing sixfold by 2025
4INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways loses New York cr..
5WIRECARD : WIRECARD : CEO says 2025 targets are conservative

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.