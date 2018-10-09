Fixed-Income Sales Chief to Depart Goldman Sachs

Turnover continues in Goldman Sachs Inc.'s troubled trading arm as the head of sales for the firm's all-important fixed-income division, John Willian, announced he would retire.

VW Sales Fall 18% as Emissions Rules Take Hold

Global sales at Volkswagen's namesake brand fell more than 18% last month, making it the latest to be affected by new emissions rules in Europe.

Pfizer Prepares for CEO Transition With Executive Suite Changes

Pfizer assigned new leadership roles to several top executives, as the drugmaker prepares for Albert Bourla to become chief executive in January.

Sears Adds Restructuring Expert to Its Board

Sears Holdings Corp. added a bankruptcy expert to its board of directors, another sign the embattled retailer is preparing for a complex restructuring.

Canada's Largest Refinery 'Safe' After Explosion

Monday's huge explosion and fire at Canada's largest refinery have been contained and the plant is "safe," the company that owns and operates it said Tuesday.

U.S.'s Largest Home Builder in Talks to Offload Lending Unit

Lennar is in advanced talks to sell its real-estate lending unit, looking to offload the business at a time when the nation's largest home builder and its peers are struggling alongside a stagnant housing market.

At Helen of Troy, Profit Jumps on Strong Sales of Core Brands

Home-goods and beauty-products company Helen of Troy said profit in the latest period leaped thanks to strong sales of its higher-margins brands. It also raised its sales outlook for the year.

The Future at Perrigo Is Brighter Than Investors Think

Perrigo, the leading maker of private-label over-the-counter drugs, is once again testing investors' patience with a surprise management change. But that unsettling news also creates a future opportunity.

Exxon Puts Up $1 Million to Boost Carbon Tax

Exxon is committing $1 million over two years to promote a tax on carbon emissions by corporations, one of the few times an oil company has given money to make fighting climate change a priority in Washington.

O, The Oprah Magazine Gets a New Digital Home: OprahMag.com

The site launch represents a new revenue opportunity for owners Hearst and Harpo.