Google Appeals $5 Billion EU Fine in Android Case

Alphabet's Google has filed an appeal of the European Union's EUR4.34 billion ($4.97 billion) antitrust fine for allegedly abusing the dominance of its Android operating system for mobile phones.

Ackman Reveals Stake in Starbucks

William Ackman said his activist hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management LP has built a roughly 1.1% stake in coffee giant Starbucks Corp.

HSBC to Pay $765 Million to Settle Probe

HSBC will pay $765 million to settle Justice Department claims that it willfully covered up risks associated with residential-mortgage products in the run-up to the last housing-market downturn.

Fixed-Income Sales Chief to Depart Goldman Sachs

Turnover continues in Goldman Sachs's troubled trading arm as the head of sales for the firm's all-important fixed-income division, John Willian, said he will retire.

Google Unveils New Hardware

Google launched new mobile and home gadgets on Tuesday aimed at ensuring the voice-controlled Google Assistant is never out of shouting distance.

VW Sales Fall 18% as Emissions Rules Take Hold

Global sales at Volkswagen's namesake brand fell more than 18% last month, making it the latest to be affected by new emissions rules in Europe.

Standard Chartered Seeks Resolution With U.S. on Sanctions Breaches

Standard Chartered is working on an 'acceptable resolution' with U.S. authorities over historic sanctions violations expected to result in a $1 billion-plus fine, chief executive Bill Winters said Tuesday.

Pfizer Prepares for CEO Transition With Executive Suite Changes

Pfizer assigned new leadership roles to several top executives, as the drugmaker prepares for Albert Bourla to become chief executive in January.

Sears Adds Restructuring Expert to Its Board

Sears Holdings Corp. added a bankruptcy expert to its board of directors, another sign the embattled retailer is preparing for a complex restructuring.

Canada's Largest Refinery 'Safe' After Explosion

Monday's huge explosion and fire at Canada's largest refinery have been contained and the plant is "safe," the company that owns and operates it said Tuesday.