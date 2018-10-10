Sears Heads Toward Bankruptcy Filing as Debt Payment Looms

Sears Holdings has hired M-III Partners to prepare a bankruptcy filing that could come as soon as this week, according to people familiar with the situation, as the cash-strapped company faces a debt payment deadline.

SoftBank Discusses Taking Majority Stake in WeWork

SoftBank Group is in discussions to take a majority stake in WeWork, in what would be a giant bet on the eight-year-old provider of shared office space.

Tencent's Buybacks Aren't Buying Back Faith in Stock

After more than doubling last year, Tencent shares have lost more than a quarter of their market value in 2018. The Chinese company has tried to stem the slide by undertaking its first share repurchases since 2014.

Activist Investor Ackman Reveals Stake in Starbucks

William Ackman said his activist hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management has built a 1.1% stake in coffee giant Starbucks and sees room for the coffee giant to grow despite recent struggles.

McDonald's Franchisees Consider Push on Profit, Cash Flow

McDonald's franchisees are considering making a push to urge the company to help improve profit and cash flow at their restaurants.

Google Appeals $5 Billion EU Fine in Android Case

Alphabet's Google has filed an appeal of the European Union's EUR4.34 billion ($4.97 billion) antitrust fine for allegedly abusing the dominance of its Android operating system for mobile phones.

Standard Chartered Seeks Resolution With U.S. on Sanctions Breaches

Standard Chartered is working on an 'acceptable resolution' with U.S. authorities over historic sanctions violations expected to result in a $1 billion-plus fine, chief executive Bill Winters said Tuesday.

HSBC to Pay $765 Million to Settle Probe

HSBC will pay $765 million to settle Justice Department claims that it willfully covered up risks associated with residential-mortgage products in the run-up to the last housing-market downturn.

Total Halts Purchases of Iranian Oil

French oil giant Total has stopped buying Iranian oil, its chief executive said, as companies start cutting imports before next month's U.S. deadline.

Activist Trian Fund Takes 2.9% Stake in Paint Company PPG

Activist investor Trian Fund Management disclosed a new stake in PPG and plans to push for changes at the paint maker.