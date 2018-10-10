Third Point Warns Campbell Against Filling CEO Job

Activist investor Third Point warned Campbell Soup not to fill the chief-executive position at the food company ahead of the Nov. 29 annual meeting.

Justice Department Approves CVS-Aetna Deal

Antitrust enforcers cleared CVS Health's acquisition of Aetna after the companies took steps to ease regulators' concerns, moving the nearly $70 billion deal a step closer.

Centene to Expand Its ACA Business

Centene plans to add four states to its Affordable Care Act business and expand in six others, in the latest sign of insurers' improved fortunes under the health law.

Sears Prepares for Bankruptcy Filing as Debt Payment Looms

Sears Holdings has hired M-III Partners to draw up a bankruptcy filing that could come as soon as this week, as the cash-strapped company faces a debt payment deadline.

AT&T Streaming Video Service Is Set to Launch in 2019

AT&T plans to launch a streaming video service next year combining the films and TV shows it acquired in the Time Warner deal.

BlackRock Makes Private-Equity Bet

The asset-management giant is pledging up to $400 million on behalf of clients to Gallatin Point Capital, while BlackRock CEO Laurence Fink is also investing in one of the private-equity firm's funds.

Google Privacy Upgrades Could Jolt Gmail App Developers

Google's plan to put more limits on access to Gmail user data is likely to disrupt business for scores of app developers whose services are based on the world's most popular email service.

Volkswagen Names Scott Keogh as Head of American Unit

Volkswagen named Scott Keogh as president and chief executive of Volkswagen Group of America, and head of the Volkswagen brand for the North American region, effective Nov. 1.

Snap Launches More Scripted Shows

Snap is getting deeper into the crowded scripted-show market by teaming up with companies like Viacom and NBCUniversal on original content.

This Is No Time to Bag a Luxury Bargain

Contrarian investing has a decent record in the luxury sector, but this month's selloff isn't a great reason for investors to go on a shopping spree.