News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

10/11/2018 | 05:16am CEST
McDonald's Franchisees Plan Push for Stronger Sales

Some 400 McDonald's franchisees gathered for a rare meeting Wednesday to discuss their concerns about the burger giant's plans for improving weak sales. The attendees will seek to form an independent operators' association. 

 
Bayer Could Win a New Roundup Trial

A California judge issued a tentative ruling that calls into question a $250 million damages award to a groundskeeper, who sought to hold the Roundup maker liable for his non-Hodgkin lymphoma. 

 
Lampert Won't Give Sears Another Lifeline

Edward Lampert, the hedge-fund manager who controls Sears Holdings, has repeatedly bailed out the struggling retailer with short-term loans. Now, he is cutting the cord. 

 
Newsweek's Ex-Parent Company Charged With Defrauding Lenders

Newsweek's former parent company has been charged by Manhattan prosecutors with carrying out a complex scheme to defraud lenders out of millions of dollars as part of an effort to keep the struggling media organization afloat. 

 
BlackRock Makes Private-Equity Bet

The asset-management giant is pledging to invest up to $400 million of client money with Gallatin Point Capital, while BlackRock CEO Laurence Fink is also investing in one of the private-equity firm's funds. 

 
Jack Dorsey's Square Loses Its CFO

The mobile-payment company said Wednesday that Chief Financial Officer Sarah Friar is leaving to become chief executive at neighborhood social network Nextdoor. 

 
Third Point Warns Campbell Against Filling CEO Job

Activist investor Third Point warned Campbell Soup not to fill the chief-executive position at the food company ahead of the Nov. 29 annual meeting. 

 
Centene to Expand Its ACA Business

Centene plans to add four states to its Affordable Care Act business and expand in six others, in the latest sign of insurers' improved fortunes under the health law. 

 
Volkswagen Names Scott Keogh as Head of American Unit

Volkswagen named Scott Keogh as president and chief executive of Volkswagen Group of America, and head of the Volkswagen brand for the North American region, effective Nov. 1. 

 
Plan to Fix Journalism With Cryptocurrency Draws Skepticism

The Civil Media Co. bills itself as a solution to some pressing problems in modern journalism, pitching a new cryptocurrency that would help news consumers support quality information and weed out bad actors.

