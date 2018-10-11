Big Lenders Make Push to Liquidate Sears

Some of Sears's biggest lenders are pushing for the troubled retailer to liquidate rather than try to reorganize through the bankruptcy process

Senators Criticize Google for Failure to Disclose Data Vulnerability

Top lawmakers sent a stinging letter to Google over its handling of a data vulnerability that affected hundreds of thousands of users of its Google+ service.

Musk's Settlement Still on Track Despite Tweet Mocking SEC

Tesla's Elon Musk remains committed to settling fraud charges with the Securities and Exchange Commission, according to a legal filing Thursday, despite recently mocking the case against him.

Bayer Shares Jump After U.S. Court Calls for New Roundup Trial

Bayer shares jumped after the company scored a provisional win in its rejection of a record jury award to a plaintiff who sought to hold the maker of Roundup weed killers liable for his non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Walgreens Sales Growth Falls Short

Walgreens Boots Alliance shares slid in premarket trading as weaker sales of non-pharmacy items put a damper on the drugstore chain's sales growth.

HSBC Names Former JPMorgan Banker as Co-Head of Global Banking

HSBC Holdings has hired former East West Bancorp President Gregory Guyett as co-head of global banking, filling a role left vacant since the departure of Matthew Westerman a year ago.

Delta Revenue Jumps, Helping Offset Fuel Costs

Delta Air Lines said robust demand for flights helped it overcome rising fuel prices during the latest quarter.

Walmart Cuts Online Video Deals in Bid to Become Entertainment Hub

The retail giant teams up with Hollywood studio MGM and an interactive-video startup in its rivalry with Amazon. First up is a remake of "Mr. Mom."

L Brands Explores Options for La Senza Chain

L Brands said it would pursue all alternatives for its La Senza lingerie and intimate-apparel chain as it focuses on its larger core businesses.

Apple Music Lyrics Smarten Up With Genius

Apple Music will now display lyrics from popular online music encyclopedia Genius, and will become its exclusive Web player, in a deal that could help drive more subscribers to the service.