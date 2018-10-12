Facebook Takes Down Hundreds of U.S. Pages It Says Spread Misinformation

Facebook has taken down hundreds of accounts that were spreading false or misleading political content ahead of the U.S. midterm elections, one of the social network's most aggressive efforts to stop misinformation spread primarily by Americans.

Verizon Changes Exit Package for Workers It Planned to Outsource

The wireless carrier is now offering about 1,000 of its U.S. workers who were set to move to outsourcing giant Infosys severance or a guarantee of comparable pay for two years.

Lithium Producer Livent Ends First Day Flat as Markets Fall

Chief executive sees 'fundamental support' for IPO as company seeks to ride electric-car boom

Tencent Music Pauses IPO

Tencent is postponing its initial public offering until at least November because of the selloff in global markets, according to people familiar with the offering.

Activist Pushes Japanese Insurer Dai-ichi Life to Sell Stock Portfolio to Fund Buyback

Hong Kong-based Argyle Street Management Ltd. is calling on Japan's biggest listed life insurer, Inc., to sell its large stock portfolio and buy back up to $13 billion worth of its own shares, the latest activist campaign to challenge a major Japanese company.

New U.S. Plant to Help Plastics Maker Covestro Balance Out Production Capacity

German plastics maker Covestro is expanding its site in Baytown, Texas, to balance out global production capacity and to reduce exposure to potential trade barriers, according to the company's finance chief.

Sneaker Startup Allbirds Laces Up $1.4 Billion Valuation

Trendy Silicon Valley shoe startup Allbirds is now valued at $1.4 billion after raising new cash from investors including T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Fidelity Management and Tiger Global.

Estée Lauder Sues Deciem After Founder Shuts Stores

Estée Lauder sued Deciem and its founder after he moved to temporarily shut all of the skin-care company's stores because of what he described as "major criminal activity."

Big Lenders Make Push to Liquidate Sears

Some of Sears's biggest lenders are pushing for the troubled retailer to liquidate rather than try to reorganize through the bankruptcy process.

Senators Criticize Google for Failure to Disclose Data Vulnerability

Top lawmakers sent a stinging letter to Google over its handling of a data vulnerability that affected hundreds of thousands of users of its Google+ service.