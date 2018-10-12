JPMorgan Profits Rise 24% Despite Trading Dip

Banking giant JPMorgan reported that net income and revenue rose with consumer businesses helping overcome a slight decline in trading results.

Sears Exit Would Leave Big Holes in Malls. Some Landlords Welcome That.

Profitable shopping centers see chance to lure higher-paying tenants even as malls in the heartland, already struggling with competition from online sales, fear the loss of foot traffic.

Citigroup's Profit Rises, Helped by Lower Tax Bill

Citigroup said its third-quarter profit rose 12% from a year ago, as the company cut expenses and reduced its tax bill amid flat revenue growth.

GE Delays Release of Quarterly Results Until Oct. 30

General Electric delayed the release of it quarterly results by a week, saying its new CEO needed more time to complete his review of the embattled conglomerate.

Wells Fargo Books 32% Profit Boost

The lending giant reported that cost cuts helped net income rise to $6 billion, as executives battled regulatory issues and a slowdown in some parts of the mortgage industry.

PNC Shares Fall on Loan Growth

Profit climbed at PNC in the latest quarter, but the bank's shares fell Friday as it reported disappointing loan growth.

American Banks: Higher Rates Aren't So Bad

America's banks provided a timely reminder that the world isn't ending. Strong earnings from JPMorgan and Citigroup showed investors that rising interest rates have their upsides.

LaCroix Billionaire Settles Suit; Pilot Withdraws Claims of Improper Touching

A former co-pilot who accused Nick A. Caporella, the billionaire behind LaCroix sparkling water, of improper touching has withdrawn his claims as part of a settlement.

Can Cable Rescue T-Mobile, Sprint Deal?

To persuade regulators to approve their $26-billion deal, the two telecom giants are attempting to redefine the wireless market to show there are actually more than four competitors today-making their merger less troublesome.

China's Auto Sales Face First Annual Decline in Decades

Auto sales in China fell for the third straight month in September, as fragile consumer confidence amid a falling stock market and trade tensions led to weak sales.