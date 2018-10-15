Regulators Consider Relieving Prudential of Federal Oversight

Regulators are preparing to vote on whether to remove Prudential Financial from federal oversight, the latest move to undo Obama-era policies that brought tighter scrutiny to large financial firms outside the banking sector.

Sears, Lenders Nearing Deal to Keep Some Stores Open

Sears Holdings is inching closer to a deal with lenders about a bankruptcy plan that would close at least 150 stores and provide a lifeline loan to keep a small footprint of around 300 locations open.

Facebook Says Fewer Affected by Hack Than First Thought

Facebook said fewer users than it initially thought were impacted by hackers in the largest-ever security breach at the social-media giant two weeks ago-and the company detailed for the first time the depth of personal information that was accessed.

Rising Rates Not a Worry for Big Banks

Third-quarter earnings from JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo showed the U.S. economy is performing well as consumer credit expands.

SEC Suspends Former BDO Accountants

Three former accountants for BDO settled with the SEC Friday and will be suspended from auditing public companies over alleged improprieties in an AmTrust audit.

GE Delays Release of Quarterly Results Until Oct. 30

General Electric delayed the release of it quarterly results by a week, saying its new CEO needed more time to complete his review of the embattled conglomerate.

American Banks: Higher Rates Aren't So Bad

America's banks provided a timely reminder that the world isn't ending. Strong earnings from JPMorgan and Citigroup showed investors that rising interest rates have their upsides.

PNC Shares Fall on Loan Growth

Profit climbed at PNC in the latest quarter, but the bank's shares fell Friday as it reported disappointing loan growth.

Judge Strips Deciem Founder of CEO Title and Board Seat

A Canadian judge sided with cosmetics giant Estée Lauder Cos. in its legal fight against the founder of the Deciem skin-care brand, ordering him stripped of his CEO title and seat on the board.

Pilot Drops Claims of Improper Touching in Settlement With LaCroix Billionaire

A former co-pilot who accused Nick A. Caporella, the billionaire behind LaCroix sparkling water, of improper touching has withdrawn his claims as part of a settlement.