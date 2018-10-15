Bank of America Is Missing Out on Wall Street's Boom

Bank of America's purchase of Merrill Lynch was supposed to make it a top-flight global investment bank. A decade later, it is struggling to make good on that promise.

Home-Builder Stocks Primed for Key Test

Beaten-down home-builder shares face a key test this week when investors get a fresh look at data on housing starts, existing-home sales and building permits.

Sears Set to File for Bankruptcy, With Its Survival in Question

As Sears plans to file for chapter 11 protection, the big question is whether a smaller Sears emerges from bankruptcy or whether the filing leads to a liquidation and a final end to the storied chain.

Sears, Lenders Nearing Deal to Keep Some Stores Open

Sears Holdings is inching closer to a deal with lenders about a bankruptcy plan that would close at least 150 stores and provide a lifeline loan to keep a small footprint of around 300 locations open.

JPMorgan CEO Backs Out of Saudi Business Conference

James Dimon has decided not to attend Saudi Arabia's marquee business conference amid questions about the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Fiber Damage Vexes Verizon After Hurricane Michael

The storm in Florida caused extensive damage to the fiber that underpins the carrier's wireless network, hurting efforts to restore service.

Harris, L3 Technologies Announce Merger Plan

Harris Corp. and L3 Technologies announced plans to combine in the largest-ever defense merger, reacting to Pentagon efforts to get companies to boost investment and speed the development of weapons.

SoftBank Gives Startups Billions of Reasons to Hold Off IPOs

If SoftBank secures a majority stake in eight-year-old WeWork through its Vision Fund, the move would likely keep the shared office-space company private for years to come, employing what one venture capitalist calls "a holding-company philosophy."

Rising Rates Not a Worry for Big Banks

Third-quarter earnings from JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo showed the U.S. economy is performing well as consumer credit expands.

Regulators Consider Relieving Prudential of Federal Oversight

Regulators are preparing to vote on whether to remove Prudential Financial from federal oversight, the latest move to undo Obama-era policies that brought tighter scrutiny to large financial firms outside the banking sector.