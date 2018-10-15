Bank of America Profit Rises 32%

Bank of America, the second largest U.S. lender by assets, reported third-quarter net income rose 32% as the bank continued to benefit from a strong economy, higher interest rates and recent federal corporate tax changes.

Delta Signs Up as First Big U.S. Customer for Airbus Data-Tracking

Delta Air Lines has agreed to join an Airbus data-analysis network that crunches real-time information about airplane components to spot problems early and improve operations.

Sears Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Sears filed for bankruptcy protection from creditors, marking the collapse of a company that dominated American retailing for much of the 20th century.

Porsche Slams the Brakes on IPO Speculation

Porsche reined in its finance chief after he fueled speculation that the company was discussing a potential listing of a super luxury group combining Porsche, Lamborghini, Bugatti and Bentley that could value the group at up to $81 billion.

Icahn to Oppose Dell's Purchase of DVMT Tracking Shares

Carl Icahn revealed an 8.3% stake in DVMT and says he plans to vote against Dell's plan to buy the stock as part of a deal intended to return Dell to the public markets.

Can Netflix Avoid Another Earnings Miss?

On Tuesday, when Netflix reports third-quarter earnings, the streaming company will get to prove to investors that its earnings miss last quarter was just a passing blip. If it misses again, though, the tide of opinion may turn.

A Drama CBS Can't Cancel-the One in Its Boardroom

CBS sought to turn the page on upheaval when Leslie Moonves stepped down as chairman and chief executive. Instead, the boardroom drama continued.

Attention Shoppers: The Background Music You Hear May Not Be Licensed

Businesses that play music from consumer streaming services like Spotify are underpaying by as much as $2.65 billion, a new study estimates.

Superdry Loses Its Cool as Heatwave Hits Sales

Shares in Superdry plunged more than 20% after the British clothing brand warned hot weather in Europe and the U.S. had hit demand for its jackets and sweats.

BlackRock CEO Pulls Out Of Saudi Conference

The chief executive of the world's biggest asset manager has backed out of Saudi Arabia's signature conference, the latest Western executive to withdraw as the kingdom grapples with allegations it had a hand in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.