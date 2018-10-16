Log in
10/16/2018 | 09:16am CEST
Google's CEO Defends Potential Return to China

Google's chief executive defended his company's plan to explore a search engine tailored for users in China despite concerns about censorship. 

 
Brexit Could Press European Companies to Move Financial Contracts

European companies could be forced to move financial instruments worth billions of euros as Britain prepares to leave the European Union. 

 
Icahn to Oppose Dell's Purchase of DVMT Tracking Shares

Carl Icahn revealed an 8.3% stake in DVMT and says he plans to vote against Dell's plan to buy the stock as part of a deal intended to return Dell to the public markets. 

 
Twilio to Buy SendGrid

Twilio is buying SendGrid in a roughly $2 billion all-stock deal that would add email delivery to Twilio's offerings. 

 
Steelworkers, U.S. Steel Reach Tentative Contract Agreement

The United Steelworkers union has struck a tentative agreement for a new labor contract with U.S. Steel Corp. 

 
Sears Seeks to Repair Fraying Supply Chain in Bankruptcy

The retailer says about 200 suppliers recently stopped shipping goods and that it needs to pay transportation carriers and logistics companies to keep remaining merchandise moving. 

 
Seritage Seeks to Reassure Shareholders After Sears Bankruptcy

Seritage Growth Properties, the property company Edward Lampert carved out of Sears Holdings three years ago, tried to reassure investors on Monday that it still has a bright future even though Sears, its biggest tenant, has filed for bankruptcy. 

 
Adobe Sees Expanded Addressable Market

Adobe Systems said it now sees a better financial opportunity and released targets for fiscal 2019 that were roughly in line with Wall Street expectations. 

 
Bank of America Profit Rises 32%

Bank of America, the second largest U.S. lender by assets, reported third-quarter net income rose 32% as the bank continued to benefit from a strong economy, higher interest rates and recent federal corporate tax changes. 

 
Top Wall Street Executives Shun Saudi Conference

The fallout from dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance may jeopardize what Wall Street saw as a Saudi fee bonanza, as CEOs of JPMorgan, Blackstone and BlackRock announced they're pulling out of a high-profile investment conclave this month.

