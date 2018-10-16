Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

10/16/2018 | 05:16pm CEST
Federal Judge Approves Musk, Tesla Settlements With SEC

A federal judge approved settlements between Elon Musk, Tesla and securities regulators over the chief executive's August tweet saying he had secured funding to take the auto maker private. 

 
Uber Proposals Value Company at $120 Billion Ahead of Possible IPO

The ride-hailing company recently received proposals from banks valuing it at as much as $120 billion in an initial public offering that could take place early next year. 

 
BlackRock Reports $3.11 Billion in Net Outflows

BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, posted a stronger profit in third quarter but reported over $3 billion in net outflows. 

 
Goldman Sachs Rides Deals to Improved Results

Goldman Sachs said profit rose to $2.5 billion in Lloyd Blankfein's last quarter as chief executive as the Wall Street firm benefited from a strong deal-making environment but turned in mixed trading results. 

 
Morgan Stanley's Profit Jumps 20%

Morgan Stanley reported net income of $2.15 billion, beating analyst expectations, as Chairman and CEO James Gorman's turnaround plan continued with revenue gains in retail brokerage, trading and investment banking. 

 
Walmart's Largest Acquisition Ever Will Hit Profit

Walmart lowered its profit targets and said it would open just 10 new U.S. stores next fiscal year, as the world's biggest retailer digests its $16 billion Flipkart acquisition and focuses on e-commerce. 

 
Prescription Drugs Power Johnson & Johnson Results

Johnson & Johnson reported higher revenue and profit for the third quarter, as improved pharmaceutical sales helped offset weakness in its medical-device business. 

 
UnitedHealth Raises Profit Outlook on Strong Quarter

UnitedHealth Group raised its full-year earnings outlook as the company continued to see growth in health-care plan membership and premiums. 

 
Audi Settles Diesel Engine Probe for Almost $1 Billion

Audi agreed to pay a fine of $927 million to settle a German fraud investigation related to diesel engines that contained illegal software to manipulate emissions. 

 
Apple 'Deeply Apologetic' Over Account Hacks in China

Apple apologized over the hacking of some Chinese accounts in phishing scams, almost a week after it emerged that stolen Apple IDs had been used to swipe customer funds.

