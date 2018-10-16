Log in
10/16/2018 | 11:16pm CEST
IBM's Revenue Shrinks Again

IBM reported third-quarter revenue that fell 2.1% from a year earlier, snapping a brief return to growth that had ended nearly six years of shrinking sales. 

 
Advertisers Allege Facebook Failed to Disclose Key Metric Error for More Than a Year

Facebook knew of problems with how it measured viewership of video ads for more than a year before it disclosed them in 2016, according to a complaint filed Tuesday by some advertisers. 

 
Netflix Reports Strong Growth in New Users

Netflix exceeded expectations for adding new subscribers during the third quarter, reporting strong user growth in international markets. 

 
Lyft Picks Underwriters for Offering

Ride-hailing firm Lyft recently selected underwriters for an IPO that is likely to take place in the first half of 2019. The firm's valuation is expected to top the $15.1 billion it was valued at earlier this year. 

 
Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley Show Wall Street Charging Ahead

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley both reported sharply higher third-quarter profits Tuesday, wrapping up a week of big-bank earnings reports that reflect the strength of a U.S. economy shrugging off geopolitical turmoil. 

 
Federal Judge Approves Musk, Tesla Settlements With SEC

A federal judge approved settlements between Elon Musk, Tesla and securities regulators over the chief executive's August tweet saying he had secured funding to take the auto maker private. 

 
Railroad Operator CSX Beats on Earnings, Revenue

Railroad operator CSX reported a net income of $894 million, or $1.05 a share, in the third quarter, compared to $459 million, or $0.51 a share, in the same period a year ago. Revenue increased 14% to $3.13 billion. 

 
Uber Proposals Value Company at $120 Billion Ahead of Possible IPO

The ride-hailing company recently received proposals from banks valuing it at as much as $120 billion in an initial public offering that could take place early next year. 

 
Blue Apron Refinances Debt

Blue Apron Holdings, the meal-kit delivery company that has fallen short of investor expectations, last week refinanced its long-term debt, extending the maturity date to February 2021 from August 2019. 

 
Encouraging Test Results for Health-Care Giants

Third-quarter results from Johnson & Johnson and UnitedHealth suggest a strong health-care earnings season.

