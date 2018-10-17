Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley Show Wall Street Charging Ahead

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley both reported sharply higher third-quarter profits Tuesday, wrapping up a week of big-bank earnings reports that reflect the strength of a U.S. economy shrugging off geopolitical turmoil.

Can U.S.-China Tensions Derail Two Big Deals?

Chinese regulators have yet to give their blessing to two major deals involving U.S. companies. Now would be a bad time for Beijing to arouse more hostility in Washington.

Roche Sales Buoyed by New Drugs

Swiss pharmaceuticals giant Roche said its nine-month group sales rose to

Danone Sales Fall

Danone said reported sales in the third quarter fell as a result of negative currency effects, but the company confirmed its full-year guidance.

BHP Billiton Iron-Ore Output Falls

BHP Billiton said quarterly iron-ore production was higher on a year ago but down on the period immediately prior because of maintenance work that disrupted its mining operations in remote northwest Australia.

Uber Proposals Value Company at $120 Billion Ahead of Possible IPO

The ride-hailing company recently received proposals from banks valuing it at as much as $120 billion in an initial public offering that could take place early next year.

Netflix Reports Strong User Growth

Netflix exceeded expectations for adding new subscribers during the third quarter, reporting strong user growth in international markets. Shares jumped after-hours.

United Boosts Profit Outlook as Fares Climb

The No. 3 U.S. airline reports revenue growth pushed past higher jet-fuel costs as it increased passenger capacity at its hubs.

IBM's Revenue Shrinks Again

IBM reported third-quarter revenue that fell 2.1% from a year earlier, snapping a brief return to growth that had ended nearly six years of shrinking sales.

Facebook Accused of Failing to Disclose Ad Errors Sooner

Facebook knew of problems with how it measured viewership of video ads for more than a year before it disclosed them in 2016, according to a complaint filed Tuesday by some advertisers.