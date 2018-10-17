Funds Back Proposal to Remove Zuckerberg as Facebook Chairman

Several public funds with holdings in Facebook are backing a shareholder proposal to push out CEO Mark Zuckerberg as chairman.

IBM Shares Slide as Revenue Drop Renews Concerns

Shares of International Business Machines fell Wednesday after the company's drop in revenue renewed concerns about the tech giant's growth prospects.

SEC Charges Former Insurance Wunderkind With Fraud

The SEC charged Alexander Chatfield Burns, a former insurance industry wunderkind, with fraud, claiming he and an associate diverted more than $300 million from insurers they controlled.

Campbell Soup-Maker Descendants Say They Support Board

Key members of the family that effectively controls Campbell Soup said they would support the current board, narrowing the odds for activist investor Daniel Loeb to replace the 12-person board.

Uber Targets Trucking With New Trailer-Rental Business

Uber Technologies, in its ongoing quest to move beyond its unprofitable business of connecting drivers with passengers, is adding a new tractor-trailer rental business to help big-rig truckers haul freight around the country.

Regulators Rescind Federal Oversight of Prudential Financial

U.S. regulators removed federal oversight of Prudential, granting the firm a victory after a yearslong effort to prove it didn't deserve tighter scrutiny.

U.S. Bancorp Profit Rises on Lower Expenses

Revenue grew at a quicker pace than expenses in U.S. Bancorp's third quarter as the regional bank reported a 16% increase in profit from a year earlier.

Tesla Advances in China, Buying Land Purchase for a Factory

Elon Musk's electric-vehicle maker is speeding up construction of a plant in Shanghai in response to the U.S.-China trade dispute.

Tastemade Orders Up $35 Million Funding Round, Aims to Cash In on Data

Tastemade, a Santa Monica, Calif.-based digital-video company that pairs bite-sized videos with audience data, has raised $35 million in its latest funding round, the company said.

Pilot Shortage Hurts Airlines, But There's a Winner

Airlines will struggle to find enough pilots to meet their expansion plans over the coming years. That's a tailwind for companies that help train them.