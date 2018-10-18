Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

10/18/2018 | 05:16am CEST
Facebook Finds Hack Done by Spammers, Not Foreign State

The company believes the hackers who accessed 30 million accounts masqueraded as a digital marketing firm and were driven by greed, not ideology. 

 
Constellation CEO Rob Sands to Step Down From Corona Brewer

Rob Sands, the third in his family to lead the upstate Victor, N.Y. company, will step aside as chief executive on March 1, entrusting Constellation's future to one of his lieutenants, Bill Newlands. 

 
Alcoa Raises Profit Outlook as Tariffs Lift Aluminum Prices

Alcoa said higher U.S. aluminum prices from a tariff on imports and rising sales of raw materials needed to make aluminum improved its revenue in the third quarter. 

 
EBay Sues Amazon, Alleging Sellers Were Illegally Poached

EBay.com filed a lawsuit against Amazon.com, accusing the company of illegally poaching sellers on its marketplace via eBay's internal messaging system. 

 
Funds Back Proposal to Remove Zuckerberg as Facebook Chairman

Several public funds with holdings in Facebook are backing a shareholder proposal to push out CEO Mark Zuckerberg as chairman. 

 
Nine West Creditors Committee Seeks Court OK to Sue Sycamore Partners

Junior creditors say shoe, apparel and accessories seller Nine West Holdings Inc.'s bankruptcy exit strategy is unacceptable, and they need to take over legal claims against private-equity owner Sycamore Partners LP. 

 
United, Delta Climb on Business-Class Demand

Strong demand for premium travel is helping U.S. carriers like United and Delta offset higher fuel costs. 

 
Ad-Tech Firm DataXu Hires Bank to Explore Possible Sale

Advertising-technology company DataXu is exploring a potential sale, according to people familiar with the matter, initially seeking a valuation of around $300 million. 

 
IBM Shares Slide as Revenue Drop Renews Concerns

Shares of International Business Machines fell Wednesday after the company's drop in revenue renewed concerns about the tech giant's growth prospects. 

 
SEC Charges Former Insurance Wunderkind With Fraud

The SEC charged Alexander Chatfield Burns, a former insurance industry wunderkind, with fraud, claiming he and an associate diverted more than $300 million from insurers they controlled.

