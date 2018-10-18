Novartis to Buy Cancer-Drug Maker Endocyte for $2.1 Billion

Novartis said it would buy cancer-drug maker Endocyte for $2.1 billion, the Swiss pharmaceutical giant's latest move to refocus on higher-value medicines.

Nestle's Modest Sales Growth Highlights Its Struggles

Nestle's sales for the first nine months of 2018 grew only modestly, highlighting the struggles the packaged food giant still faces as it tries to steer its massive portfolio toward faster-growing businesses like coffee.

Publicis Plans to Sell Part of Health-Care Unit

Advertising giant Publicis Groupe said it plans to sell part of its health-care business as part of a broader review, the latest sign of contraction on Madison Avenue.

Ericsson Profit Smashes Forecasts

Ericsson's third-quarter net profit significantly beat estimates as the company continued to keep a tight rein on costs while seeing strong demand from operators racing to launch new fifth-generation networks.

JD.com Turning Its Logistics Network Into Broader Delivery Service

Chinese online retailer JD.com is staking a claim in China's intensely competitive package-delivery market by opening its logistics network to parcels shipped by consumers and businesses.

Facebook Finds Hack Done by Spammers, Not Foreign State

The company believes the hackers who accessed 30 million accounts masqueraded as a digital marketing firm and were driven by greed, not ideology.

Nine West Files Amended Plan of Reorganization

Nine West Holdings said it filed an amended chapter 11 plan of reorganization with the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Constellation CEO Rob Sands to Step Down From Corona Brewer

Rob Sands, the third in his family to lead the upstate Victor, N.Y. company, will step aside as chief executive on March 1, entrusting Constellation's future to one of his lieutenants, Bill Newlands.

Alcoa Raises Profit Outlook as Tariffs Lift Aluminum Prices

Alcoa said higher U.S. aluminum prices from a tariff on imports and rising sales of raw materials needed to make aluminum improved its revenue in the third quarter.

EBay Sues Amazon, Alleging Sellers Were Illegally Poached

EBay.com filed a lawsuit against Amazon.com, accusing the company of illegally poaching sellers on its marketplace via eBay's internal messaging system.