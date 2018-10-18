Coca-Cola Shuffles Executives; CEO Names a No. 2

CEO James Quincey promoted company veteran Brian Smith into Coca-Cola's vacant No. 2 role and disclosed the retirement of finance chief Kathy Waller.

Uber Borrows $2 Billion in Debut Bond Sale

Uber Technologies sold its first-ever bonds, issuing $2 billion of debt to fund operations as it prepares for an IPO expected next year.

U.S. Startup Accuses Huawei of Trying to Steal Its Technology

An escalating battle between the U.S. and China for tech supremacy is playing out in federal court between Huawei and a Silicon Valley startup backed by Microsoft.

Banker Who Drives for Uber Puts Morgan Stanley in Lead to Land IPO

As Uber's market debut looms, Morgan Stanley's top tech banker has taken center stage. He has moonlighted for years as a driver for the ride-hailing service, which may help the bank win the role of top underwriter.

Secretive Data Company Palantir Weighs Giant Public Offering

Data-mining giant Palantir Technologies is weighing an initial public offering likely to be among the largest in recent years.

Invesco to Buy OppenheimerFunds From MassMutual

Invesco agreed to buy rival Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance's OppenheimerFunds unit for $5.7 billion, adding to a string of acquisitions that have transformed the firm into a $1 trillion money manager.

Novartis to Buy Cancer-Drug Maker Endocyte for $2.1 Billion

Novartis said it would buy cancer-drug maker Endocyte for $2.1 billion, the Swiss pharmaceutical giant's latest move to refocus on higher-value medicines.

Blackstone Profit Jumps, Helped by Rising Markets

Blackstone Group reported an increase in third-quarter profit, as continuing market strength buoyed the value of its investments.

5G Has Arrived. It's Been A Long Wait for Ericsson, Nokia.

After years of stagnant sales, the push to build new 5G networks is finally paying off for the world's telecom-equipment makers.

Travelers Profit Rises as Catastrophe Losses Shrink

Travelers earnings rose in the third quarter as catastrophe losses fell from the prior year.