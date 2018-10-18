Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 07:16pm CEST
Coca-Cola Shuffles Executives; CEO Names a No. 2

CEO James Quincey promoted company veteran Brian Smith into Coca-Cola's vacant No. 2 role and disclosed the retirement of finance chief Kathy Waller. 

 
Uber Borrows $2 Billion in Debut Bond Sale

Uber Technologies sold its first-ever bonds, issuing $2 billion of debt to fund operations as it prepares for an IPO expected next year. 

 
U.S. Startup Accuses Huawei of Trying to Steal Its Technology

An escalating battle between the U.S. and China for tech supremacy is playing out in federal court between Huawei and a Silicon Valley startup backed by Microsoft. 

 
Banker Who Drives for Uber Puts Morgan Stanley in Lead to Land IPO

As Uber's market debut looms, Morgan Stanley's top tech banker has taken center stage. He has moonlighted for years as a driver for the ride-hailing service, which may help the bank win the role of top underwriter. 

 
Secretive Data Company Palantir Weighs Giant Public Offering

Data-mining giant Palantir Technologies is weighing an initial public offering likely to be among the largest in recent years. 

 
Invesco to Buy OppenheimerFunds From MassMutual

Invesco agreed to buy rival Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance's OppenheimerFunds unit for $5.7 billion, adding to a string of acquisitions that have transformed the firm into a $1 trillion money manager. 

 
Novartis to Buy Cancer-Drug Maker Endocyte for $2.1 Billion

Novartis said it would buy cancer-drug maker Endocyte for $2.1 billion, the Swiss pharmaceutical giant's latest move to refocus on higher-value medicines. 

 
Blackstone Profit Jumps, Helped by Rising Markets

Blackstone Group reported an increase in third-quarter profit, as continuing market strength buoyed the value of its investments. 

 
5G Has Arrived. It's Been A Long Wait for Ericsson, Nokia.

After years of stagnant sales, the push to build new 5G networks is finally paying off for the world's telecom-equipment makers. 

 
Travelers Profit Rises as Catastrophe Losses Shrink

Travelers earnings rose in the third quarter as catastrophe losses fell from the prior year.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:01pCOBINHOOD : Cryptocurrency Exchange Launches Margin Trading
PR
01:54pSouring sentiment drags global stocks lower; oil falls
RE
01:48pEPA U S ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY : Acting Administrator Wheeler Renews Agreement with Ministry of Environmental Protection of Israel to Promote Scientific and Environmental Collaboration
PU
01:38pLa Liga president says proposed tax reforms could see elite players leave
RE
01:30pEU's Moscovici plays down budget clash with Italy, says no decisions taken
RE
01:26pWall Street slides on weak earnings, hawkish Fed, Saudi concerns
RE
01:24pItaly's draft budget is serious breach of EU rules- Commission
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:14pPrimark sharpens ethical focus in bid for German customers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. data drags oil lower; dollar up after Fed minutes
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely 'corrects' rumours about presidential family ..
3TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : TSMC third-quarter profit slips 0.9 percent amid trade war uncertainty
4BANCO DE SABADELL : Spain rules banks must pay certain taxes related to mortgages
5JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : Philippines' San Miguel halves food unit's share sale to $920 million

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.