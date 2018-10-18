Coca-Cola Shuffles Executives; CEO Names a No. 2

CEO James Quincey promoted company veteran Brian Smith into Coca-Cola's vacant No. 2 role and disclosed the retirement of finance chief Kathy Waller.

Uber Borrows $2 Billion in Debut Bond Sale

Uber Technologies sold its first-ever bonds, issuing $2 billion of debt to fund operations as it prepares for an IPO expected next year.

U.S. Startup Accuses Huawei of Trying to Steal Its Technology

An escalating battle between the U.S. and China for tech supremacy is playing out in federal court between Huawei and a Silicon Valley startup backed by Microsoft.

Malaysia's Petronas Set to Buy 10% Stake in Giant Oman Gas Field

Malaysia's state oil company has agreed to acquire about a 10% stake in the giant Khazzan natural gas field in Oman, giving Petronas a toehold in one of the biggest fracking projects ever completed outside the U.S.

Secretive Data Company Palantir Weighs Giant Public Offering

Data-mining giant Palantir Technologies is weighing an initial public offering likely to be among the largest in recent years.

Invesco to Buy OppenheimerFunds

Invesco agreed to buy rival Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance's OppenheimerFunds unit for $5.7 billion, adding to a string of acquisitions that have transformed the firm into a $1 trillion money manager.

Nine West Settles Potential Lawsuits Against Sycamore Partners

Nine West Holdings Inc. unveiled Wednesday an amended restructuring plan that settles potential lawsuits against private-equity owner Sycamore Partners LP for $105 million in cash.

Novartis to Buy Cancer-Drug Maker Endocyte for $2.1 Billion

Novartis said it would buy cancer-drug maker Endocyte for $2.1 billion, the Swiss pharmaceutical giant's latest move to refocus on higher-value medicines.

Blackstone Profit Jumps, Helped by Rising Markets

Blackstone Group reported an increase in third-quarter profit, as continuing market strength buoyed the value of its investments.

5G Has Arrived. It's Been A Long Wait for Ericsson, Nokia.

After years of stagnant sales, the push to build new 5G networks is finally paying off for the world's telecom-equipment makers.